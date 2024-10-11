Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2024-25 season

The younger brackets of Academy rosters don’t come together when the older teams do. But I usually manage to get them from FCD at some point. For the U12s that time is now.

The U12s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U12s – 2013s

North Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante
South Head Coach: Tony Falcon

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!

FC Dallas U12 North Roster for 2024-25

No.NamePos.Notes
29Davis Folk
34Caleb Vargas ValerioGK
54Angel Garcia
55Enzo OrozcoCM
56Eddie de Feijter
57Parker Tyroch
59Stephen Velazquez
60Chosen Williams
60Gage Folk
61Vincent Rodriguez
62Mason GuyGK
64Andres Guillen Lopez
65Isaac Aguirre
67Damien CalderonCB/W
70Nathan FugateGK
72Hector Bello Lingg

Obviously, having two 60s seems incorrect. I will update this post if I get a correction from someone.

FC Dallas U12 South Roster for 2024-25

This is a much larger group than we are used to seeing at U12.

No.NamePos.Notes
9Creed Hickey
68Mateo Tejeda
73Anthony Olvera
74James Mutrie
76Amir Moore Jr
77Roberto Palacios
78Oveth Ochoa
79Francisco VasquezCB
80Julio Hernandez
81Carson HarrellRB
83Harris Hopkins
84Mamadou Gaye
85Oscar Piedra
86Levi Walker
87Gavin SchlumbrechtGK
89Leonardo HernandezGK
91Jacob Cerda
93David Espino Jr
95Alexander Medina
96Adam Rasooli
97Prince Mendez Smith
98Yusuf Baleker
99Jayden Henriquez

