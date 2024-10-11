Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2024-25 season

The younger brackets of Academy rosters don’t come together when the older teams do. But I usually manage to get them from FCD at some point. For the U12s that time is now.

The U12s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U12s – 2013s

North Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante

South Head Coach: Tony Falcon

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!

FC Dallas U12 North Roster for 2024-25

No. Name Pos. Notes 29 Davis Folk 34 Caleb Vargas Valerio GK 54 Angel Garcia 55 Enzo Orozco CM 56 Eddie de Feijter 57 Parker Tyroch 59 Stephen Velazquez 60 Chosen Williams 60 Gage Folk 61 Vincent Rodriguez 62 Mason Guy GK 64 Andres Guillen Lopez 65 Isaac Aguirre 67 Damien Calderon CB/W 70 Nathan Fugate GK 72 Hector Bello Lingg

Obviously, having two 60s seems incorrect. I will update this post if I get a correction from someone.

FC Dallas U12 South Roster for 2024-25

This is a much larger group than we are used to seeing at U12.

No. Name Pos. Notes 9 Creed Hickey 68 Mateo Tejeda 73 Anthony Olvera 74 James Mutrie 76 Amir Moore Jr 77 Roberto Palacios 78 Oveth Ochoa 79 Francisco Vasquez CB 80 Julio Hernandez 81 Carson Harrell RB 83 Harris Hopkins 84 Mamadou Gaye 85 Oscar Piedra 86 Levi Walker 87 Gavin Schlumbrecht GK 89 Leonardo Hernandez GK 91 Jacob Cerda 93 David Espino Jr 95 Alexander Medina 96 Adam Rasooli 97 Prince Mendez Smith 98 Yusuf Baleker 99 Jayden Henriquez