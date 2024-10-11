Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2024-25 season

The younger brackets of Academy rosters don’t come together when the older teams do. But I usually manage to get them from FCD at some point. For the U12s that time is now.
The U12s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below.
Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.
There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.
FC Dallas U12s – 2013s
North Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante
South Head Coach: Tony Falcon
This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.
I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!
FC Dallas U12 North Roster for 2024-25
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|29
|Davis Folk
|34
|Caleb Vargas Valerio
|GK
|54
|Angel Garcia
|55
|Enzo Orozco
|CM
|56
|Eddie de Feijter
|57
|Parker Tyroch
|59
|Stephen Velazquez
|60
|Chosen Williams
|60
|Gage Folk
|61
|Vincent Rodriguez
|62
|Mason Guy
|GK
|64
|Andres Guillen Lopez
|65
|Isaac Aguirre
|67
|Damien Calderon
|CB/W
|70
|Nathan Fugate
|GK
|72
|Hector Bello Lingg
Obviously, having two 60s seems incorrect. I will update this post if I get a correction from someone.
FC Dallas U12 South Roster for 2024-25
This is a much larger group than we are used to seeing at U12.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|9
|Creed Hickey
|68
|Mateo Tejeda
|73
|Anthony Olvera
|74
|James Mutrie
|76
|Amir Moore Jr
|77
|Roberto Palacios
|78
|Oveth Ochoa
|79
|Francisco Vasquez
|CB
|80
|Julio Hernandez
|81
|Carson Harrell
|RB
|83
|Harris Hopkins
|84
|Mamadou Gaye
|85
|Oscar Piedra
|86
|Levi Walker
|87
|Gavin Schlumbrecht
|GK
|89
|Leonardo Hernandez
|GK
|91
|Jacob Cerda
|93
|David Espino Jr
|95
|Alexander Medina
|96
|Adam Rasooli
|97
|Prince Mendez Smith
|98
|Yusuf Baleker
|99
|Jayden Henriquez