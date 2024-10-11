Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2024-25 season

Well now, here’s a surprise. I don’t usually get Academy rosters for the U11s as they are “Pre-Academy” in most contexts. But FCD sent them along so here they are.
The U11s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below, just like the U12s do.
Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.
There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.
FC Dallas U11s – 2014s
North Head Coach: Pablo González
South Head Coach: Clem Oancea
This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.
I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!
FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2024-25
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|38
|Eden Gopald
|39
|Sasha Molina
|40
|Leo Blackburn
|41
|Xavi Burciaga
|42
|Joah Munoz
|43
|Danyel Diaz
|44
|Kai Diaz
|45
|Thiago Diaz
|46
|Anirudh Nair
|47
|Colt Desai
|48
|Enzo Berrizbeitia
|49
|Endrick Claiborne
|50
|Jude Elizondo
|51
|Mateo Mettlen
|58
|Eli Latham
FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2024-25
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|52
|Thiago Rodriguez
|53
|Gavin Benitez
|63
|Harold Ramirez Rivera
|64
|Giovanni Juarez
|65
|David Rogers III
|66
|Julian Alvarenga
|67
|Jude Loyd
|68
|Aylan Barraza
|70
|Ryan Brown
|71
|Major Mendez Smith
|72
|Ethan Henriquez
|75
|Aaron Ramirez Rivera
|82
|Victor Munoz
|92
|Lawik Joundi
|94
|Santiago Escárzaga