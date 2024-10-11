Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2024-25 season

by Buzz Carrick

Well now, here’s a surprise. I don’t usually get Academy rosters for the U11s as they are “Pre-Academy” in most contexts. But FCD sent them along so here they are.

The U11s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below, just like the U12s do.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U11s – 2014s

North Head Coach: Pablo González
South Head Coach: Clem Oancea

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!

FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2024-25

No.NamePos.Notes
38Eden Gopald
39Sasha Molina
40Leo Blackburn
41Xavi Burciaga
42Joah Munoz
43Danyel Diaz
44Kai Diaz
45Thiago Diaz
46Anirudh Nair
47Colt Desai
48Enzo Berrizbeitia
49Endrick Claiborne
50Jude Elizondo
51Mateo Mettlen
58Eli Latham

FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2024-25

No.NamePos.Notes
52Thiago Rodriguez
53Gavin Benitez
63Harold Ramirez Rivera
64Giovanni Juarez
65David Rogers III
66Julian Alvarenga
67Jude Loyd
68Aylan Barraza
70Ryan Brown
71Major Mendez Smith
72Ethan Henriquez
75Aaron Ramirez Rivera
82Victor Munoz
92Lawik Joundi
94Santiago Escárzaga

