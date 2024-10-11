Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2024-25 season

Well now, here’s a surprise. I don’t usually get Academy rosters for the U11s as they are “Pre-Academy” in most contexts. But FCD sent them along so here they are.

The U11s have a North and South split as their sides are small, as you will see below, just like the U12s do.

Important 2024-25 Academy context: there has been a shift in the MLS Next system, the U19 age bracket has gone away in favor of just U18s, and the “ages of emphasis” are now U18 and U16 – like the US Development Academy was in its earlier days – up from U17 and U15. Previously, U19 had been kind of an afterthought, FCD was one of the few MLS teams that still had one.

There have also been some shifts in the FCD coaching structure.

FC Dallas U11s – 2014s

North Head Coach: Pablo González

South Head Coach: Clem Oancea

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. If someone is missing you expect to see here, you will have to ask FC Dallas.

I know nothing but the name and numbers are this age. So if you know anything about them let me know!

FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2024-25

No. Name Pos. Notes 38 Eden Gopald 39 Sasha Molina 40 Leo Blackburn 41 Xavi Burciaga 42 Joah Munoz 43 Danyel Diaz 44 Kai Diaz 45 Thiago Diaz 46 Anirudh Nair 47 Colt Desai 48 Enzo Berrizbeitia 49 Endrick Claiborne 50 Jude Elizondo 51 Mateo Mettlen 58 Eli Latham

FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2024-25

No. Name Pos. Notes 52 Thiago Rodriguez 53 Gavin Benitez 63 Harold Ramirez Rivera 64 Giovanni Juarez 65 David Rogers III 66 Julian Alvarenga 67 Jude Loyd 68 Aylan Barraza 70 Ryan Brown 71 Major Mendez Smith 72 Ethan Henriquez 75 Aaron Ramirez Rivera 82 Victor Munoz 92 Lawik Joundi 94 Santiago Escárzaga