Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, Fort Worth Vaqueros, FW Vaqueros, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Seven FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2011s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Seven FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2011s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. This camp is for 2011s.

October Frisco ID Camp Roster for 2011s Roster

NameClubPos.
Allan AlvaradoDKSC
David AstelloDallas Texans SC
Harrison BlackburnOklahoma Energy
Kye CastilloSolar SC
Giovanne CastroBVB International
Jesus CollazoOklahoma Energy
Cohen DavenportTulsa SC
Gavin EvansSolar SC
Benji FlowersFC DallasF/WPlays up with 2010s some.
Edward GuiterrezDallas Hornets
Xander HayesSolar SC
Elijah HooeySolar SC
David Jaimes MartinezFC DallasGDavid Jaimes on FC Dallas rosters.
Mateo KattanSolar SCFCD as a U12.
Gabriel KeelingTulsa SC
Angel MartinezFort Worth Vaqueros
Jacob ModersohnFC DallasG
Dylan MontanoFort Worth Vaqueros
Jorge MunozDKSC
Carlos NoyolaDallas Texans SC
Samuel OnsarigoFC DallasF/W
Jackson PeaFC DallasLB
Samuel PendleyDallas Texans SC
Elvis Pineda SerranoFC DallasAMElvis Pineda on FCD rosters.
Paapa SamFort Worth Vaqueros
Logan SchroederBVB International
Trey ScottDallas Texans SC
Christian SwannDallas HornetsLittle brother of FCD’s Caleb Swann.
Jose Trejo GonzalezOklahoma Energy
Jonathan VargasFC DallasLBYounger brother of FCD’s 2009 Erick Vargas.
Salomon WheelerDallas Texans SC

How cool it is to see three Fort Worth Vaqueros on here? I believe their program is still free, which is fantastic.

Also repping DFW:

  • Solar SC – 5 players
  • Dallas Texans – 4 player
  • BVB International – 2 players
  • Dallas Hornets – 2 players
  • DKSC – 2 players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *