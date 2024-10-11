Seven FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2011s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. This camp is for 2011s.

Name Club Pos. Allan Alvarado DKSC David Astello Dallas Texans SC Harrison Blackburn Oklahoma Energy Kye Castillo Solar SC Giovanne Castro BVB International Jesus Collazo Oklahoma Energy Cohen Davenport Tulsa SC Gavin Evans Solar SC Benji Flowers FC Dallas F/W Plays up with 2010s some. Edward Guiterrez Dallas Hornets Xander Hayes Solar SC Elijah Hooey Solar SC David Jaimes Martinez FC Dallas G David Jaimes on FC Dallas rosters. Mateo Kattan Solar SC FCD as a U12. Gabriel Keeling Tulsa SC Angel Martinez Fort Worth Vaqueros Jacob Modersohn FC Dallas G Dylan Montano Fort Worth Vaqueros Jorge Munoz DKSC Carlos Noyola Dallas Texans SC Samuel Onsarigo FC Dallas F/W Jackson Pea FC Dallas LB Samuel Pendley Dallas Texans SC Elvis Pineda Serrano FC Dallas AM Elvis Pineda on FCD rosters. Paapa Sam Fort Worth Vaqueros Logan Schroeder BVB International Trey Scott Dallas Texans SC Christian Swann Dallas Hornets Little brother of FCD’s Caleb Swann. Jose Trejo Gonzalez Oklahoma Energy Jonathan Vargas FC Dallas LB Younger brother of FCD’s 2009 Erick Vargas. Salomon Wheeler Dallas Texans SC

How cool it is to see three Fort Worth Vaqueros on here? I believe their program is still free, which is fantastic.

Also repping DFW:

Solar SC – 5 players

– 5 players Dallas Texans – 4 player

– 4 player BVB International – 2 players

– 2 players Dallas Hornets – 2 players

– 2 players DKSC – 2 players