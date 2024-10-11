Seven FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2011s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. This camp is for 2011s.
October Frisco ID Camp Roster for 2011s Roster
|Name
|Club
|Pos.
|Allan Alvarado
|DKSC
|David Astello
|Dallas Texans SC
|Harrison Blackburn
|Oklahoma Energy
|Kye Castillo
|Solar SC
|Giovanne Castro
|BVB International
|Jesus Collazo
|Oklahoma Energy
|Cohen Davenport
|Tulsa SC
|Gavin Evans
|Solar SC
|Benji Flowers
|FC Dallas
|F/W
|Plays up with 2010s some.
|Edward Guiterrez
|Dallas Hornets
|Xander Hayes
|Solar SC
|Elijah Hooey
|Solar SC
|David Jaimes Martinez
|FC Dallas
|G
|David Jaimes on FC Dallas rosters.
|Mateo Kattan
|Solar SC
|FCD as a U12.
|Gabriel Keeling
|Tulsa SC
|Angel Martinez
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Jacob Modersohn
|FC Dallas
|G
|Dylan Montano
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Jorge Munoz
|DKSC
|Carlos Noyola
|Dallas Texans SC
|Samuel Onsarigo
|FC Dallas
|F/W
|Jackson Pea
|FC Dallas
|LB
|Samuel Pendley
|Dallas Texans SC
|Elvis Pineda Serrano
|FC Dallas
|AM
|Elvis Pineda on FCD rosters.
|Paapa Sam
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Logan Schroeder
|BVB International
|Trey Scott
|Dallas Texans SC
|Christian Swann
|Dallas Hornets
|Little brother of FCD’s Caleb Swann.
|Jose Trejo Gonzalez
|Oklahoma Energy
|Jonathan Vargas
|FC Dallas
|LB
|Younger brother of FCD’s 2009 Erick Vargas.
|Salomon Wheeler
|Dallas Texans SC
How cool it is to see three Fort Worth Vaqueros on here? I believe their program is still free, which is fantastic.
Also repping DFW:
- Solar SC – 5 players
- Dallas Texans – 4 player
- BVB International – 2 players
- Dallas Hornets – 2 players
- DKSC – 2 players