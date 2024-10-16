Collodi and Gordon named MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, Collodi Keeper of the Year

Michael Collodi and Nico Gordon of North Texas SC have been named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Collodi was also named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year.

Collodi and Gordon are the second and third players in club history to be named into the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI after Bernard Kamungo.

“I am very happy for both of our team captains, being voted into this shows all the hard work they have been putting in,” interim head coach Michel Garbini said. “Both players are great leaders for this team. Collodi winning Goalkeeper of the Year also shows his quality in goal. We are grateful to have the two of them on our team.”

Collodi posted a 13-4-6 record when playing in goal. Collodi led all MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in wins (13), tied for first in clean sheets (6), ranked second in save percentage (73.1%), and ranked third in games played, games started, and minutes (23gp, 23gs, 1991 mins).

“I’m very grateful and excited to have received these awards,” Collodi said. “I am very thankful to the entire staff and the rest of the team because it wouldn’t have happened without all the support and help I’ve gotten all season.”

Gordon signed with North Texas SC on Feb. 2 and was named team captain ahead of the 2024 season. The defender registered 22 appearances, played 1,826 minutes, and led the team to five shutouts. The NTSC defense allowed the second-fewest goals (32) in the league.

“I am really grateful to be honest. Every day I come in and put in the work in training,” Gordon said. “Having my first year here in the U.S., I am honored to receive this award. I am thankful for the entire coaching staff, teammates and the front office. This award happened because of my teammates always pushing each other.”

All awards were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team.

2024 MLS NEXT PRO BEST XI

Goalkeeper (1):

Michael Collodi – North Texas SC

Honorable mention: Brady Scott – Ventura County FC



Defenders (3):

Nico Gordon – North Texas SC

Michael Wentzel – St Louis CITY2

Francis Westfield – Philadelphia Union II

Honorable mention: Brian Schaefer – FC Cincinnati 2



Midfielders (4):

Diego Gonzalez – Houston Dynamo 2

Aron John – Crown Legacy FC

CJ Olney – Philadelphia Union II

David Poreba – Chicago Fire FC II

Honorable mention: Facundo Canete – Carolina Core FC



Forwards (3):

Taylor Calheira – New York City FC II

Mykhi Joyner – St Louis CITY2

Mehdi Ouamri – Chattanooga FC

Honorable mention: Yutaro Tsukada – Orlando City B

Keeper Michael Collodi chats with his center back Nico Gordon prior to taking on Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)