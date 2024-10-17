Dallas Trinity earns a road point with first shutout in franchise history

Dallas Trinity FC finished their three-game road trip with a 0-0 draw against DC Power FC on Wednesday night. The game was also the first clean sheet for Trinity this season.

The only change in the lineup from the previous game was Gracie Brian being placed on the bench with Samantha Meza getting the start. Maja Henriksson wasn’t in the starting lineup, nor the bench as she has been in concussion protocol. Jordyn Hardeman, Kiara Gilmore, and Evan O’Steen are still out on international duty for the USA women’s national team at the U-17 World Cup. Gilmore got the start in the game against Spain.

DC came out looking for the back of the net with long shots from Charlie Estcourt and Loza Abera. Luckily for Trinity, both were just off enough to be goal kicks.

Meza had a long effort of her own that required a diving grab from Morgan Aquino.

In the 26th Estcourt crossed the ball in for Abera that knocked off her and got away. Madison White made it in time to fall on the ball and end the promising attack.

In the first half hour of the game DC has been doing well in the press. Trinity was losing the physical battle and giving DC chances to get forward. Dallas defenders were often forced to boot the ball forward to try and get others involved.

Chioma Ubogagu had a nice effort with her back to goal and two defenders on her back. She turned and took her effort on goal forcing Aquino to make an off-balance save.

The first ended at a stalemate, with Dallas coming alive more as the half progressed. They began dealing with the press better, as Hannah Davison was keeping herself composed with the pressure applied.

The second half started with Meza continuing to try and get past the whole DC team causing Claire Constant to hold her jersey and take her down with Constant receiving the first yellow of the game.

With this start, DC worked to maintain the possession in the second half to try and stop the Trinity momentum.

In the 69th a miskick from Dallas defender Waniya Hudson sent the ball for DC substitute Mariah Lee, who centered the ball for Katrina Guillou. Guillou just mistimed her shot allowing Trinity defenders to catch up and get the ball away and prevent a second. Gaby Guillon managed to kick the ball away from the closest threats but it went outside the box for Katie Duong who got to it first with her shot getting deflected to go out for the corner kick.

The game would go on with neither team being able to break the deadlock. In the end, it would be a scoreless draw that showed promise from a few players on both sides and the first clean sheet for Trinity.

“It feels really good to know that defensively as a team we’re working upwards and we’re getting better every day,” White said of the clean sheet. “Getting the first team shutout feels good.” White was a big part of the defensive performance, coming out to get balls played in. DC had 13 shots in the game.

Dallas’ Meza was almost everywhere on the pitch, carrying the ball forward and getting back to help the defense. She also had the best chances on goal for Dallas with her long-range efforts just going over the bar.

Ubogagu also was a standout attacking on the left wing and cutting inside. Even though she was covered by two defenders for most of the game she made the most of it when she had the ball at her feet. Ubogagu did receive a yellow in the 84th for dissent.

With the draw, Dallas moves up to 4th place in the league tied on points and goal difference with Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Coach Pauline MacDonald is looking forward to her first home game “I’m really, really excited. Obviously coming into the role, I probably didn’t appreciate just how challenging it can be on the road. For us to be back home after three games on the road, I’m very excited to have the opportunity to be on the sidelines this time.”

Dallas will now host first-place Carolina Ascent FC in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, October 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Dallas Trinity XI at DC Power, October 16, 2024. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)