Adrian Forbes named first head coach of Texoma FC

Adrian Forbes – Sporting Director of Texoma FC – has been named Texoma FC’s first head coach in franchise history. Forbes will lead the organization through its inaugural season in 2025.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the first-ever Head Coach of Texoma FC,” Forbes said. “Being trusted as the club’s first Sporting Director was already a privilege, but to now be given the chance to lead the team in our inaugural USL League One season is truly special. Building a team from the ground up is a rare opportunity, and I’m excited to help create an environment that allows our players to thrive on and off the pitch.”

Forbes made over 300 appearances in the English game such as Norwich City FC, Swansea City AFC, Luton Town FC, and Blackpool FC. After retiring from playing professional football, he started his coaching career at Norwich City, transitioning into the Head of Coaching and Player Development role at Luton Town prior to joining Texoma FC.

“The role of Head Coach is a massive hire for any professional sports team, and we could not think of a better person to take over the reins as we head into our inaugural season,” said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. “Adrian has already devoted countless hours building out our sporting department with an emphasis on creating an exciting brand of soccer for the Texoma community.”

Forbes will remain the Sporting Director of the club and will add to his professional team staff in the coming months.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Simon Keizer, Ben Watson, and the entire ownership group for giving me this opportunity and showing faith and trust in me,” Forbes said. “I would also like to thank my wife, Shelley, for her unwavering support as we embark on this new and exciting journey.”

Texoma FC begins play in USL League One in March of 2025.

Adrian Forbes named head coach of Texoma FC, October 17, 2024. (Courtesy Texoma FC)