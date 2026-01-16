Dallas Trinity parts with five players as second half of season begins

Dallas Trinity returned to training this week with the resumption of the season just a couple of weeks away. As part of the club’s preparations for the spring half of the season, it parted with five players: Rhea Moore, Tamara Bolt, Shadia Nankya, Lucy Shepherd, and Rylee Foster.

Rylee Foster, the club’s starting keeper, appears to have been released mutually terminated her contract. That comes as a bit of a surprise, as she was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month in December. While she struggled in the early part of the season, Foster had found a better level of performance of late.

Striker/Attacking mid Lucy Shephard joined Foster on the “released” “contract mutually terminated” list. Shephard has appeared in 20 games for Trinity, but her playing time had fallen off this season.

Update (12:50 pm 1/16/26): According to Trinity PR, both Shephard and Foster agreed to mutual contract termination.

Tamata Bolt and Shadia Nankya both have had their loans from the Washington Spirit end. Nankya only played in 2 games and isn’t a big loss, but Bolt was a massive part of how Trinity plays, switching from her wide wing position to the 9 role in the second quarter of this season. She will be difficult to replace.

The plan was always for Rhea Moore to only play half a season before returning home. Moore is a terrific young talent and will be heading to USC this fall.

The loss of the teenager Moore, combined with that of Bolt, is a big blow to the front-line play of Trinity.