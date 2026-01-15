Trinity’s Lexi Missimo leads DFW callups for US Development Camp

The US Women’s Youth National Team is holding a development camp with running concurrently with the USWNT January training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

The players named to the camp, which will run from Jan. 17-25, are primarily collegiate players (21) with a few pros included, like Dallas Trinity’s Lexi Missimo.

Also of locak DFW note are Fort Worth’s Macy Blackburn, who plays for Texas Tech and came out of Solar; Texas’ Ava McDonald, who is an FCD alum; Sam Courtwright, who came out of DKSC and played for Texas Tech prior to transfer to Duke; and Seven Castain, who plays for TCU.

U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team head coach Heather Dyche will run the camp with all the other women’s and girls’ YNT head coaches serving as assistants.

US Roster – 2026 U.S. National Team Development Camp

Goalkeepers (3): Valentina Amaral (Wake Forest; Oviedo, Fla.), Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Sonoma Kasica (Notre Dame; St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Natalie Bain (Xavier; Alexandria, Ky.), Ally Brown (Tennessee; College Grove, Tenn.), Macy Blackburn (Texas Tech; Fort Worth, Texas), Bella Devey (UNC; Draper, Utah), Gracie Falla (South Carolina; Hattiesburg, Miss.), Daya King (Duke; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Zoe Matthews (Dux Logroño, ESP; Southlake, Texas), Sierra Sythe (Wake Forest; Long Beach, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Pearl Cecil (Virginia; Encinitas, Calif.), Sam Courtwright (Duke; Dallas, Texas), Charlotte Kohler (Stanford; Woodside, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Dallas Trinity FC; Southlake, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting JAX; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.)

Forwards (6): Lilliah Blum (UNC; Verona, Wis.), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Seven Castain (TCU; Draper, Utah), Wrianna Hudson (Florida State; Rochester, N.Y.), Hope Leyba (Colorado; Phoenix, Ariz.), Ava McDonald (Texas; Allen, Texas)