FC Dallas has signed Homegrown defender Nolan Norris to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract as I enter into the next step of my career,” Norris said. “It shows the belief and confidence FC Dallas has in me, which I am very grateful for. It’s always an honor to play for my childhood club, and I thank God for the opportunity to continue doing so.”

Norris signed as the club’s 35th Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022, featuring for North Texas SC as an FC Dallas Academy product in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his FC Dallas debut in MLS action on May 31, 2023, coming off the bench against Sporting Kansas City.

Since making his club debut, Norris enjoyed a bit of a breakout season with a career high 13 appearances during the 2025 season, and led all FC Dallas Homegrowns in appearances. Expectations are now high for the 20-year-old going into 2026.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native has earned call-ups to the U15, U19, U20, and U23 age groups. He started in every match for the United States at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup, including a brace scored against New Caledonia in the opening group stage match. Norris received his first U-23 national team call-up in Nov. 2025.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Nolan Norris to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season.