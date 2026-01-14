North Texas SC signs UCLA freshman & FCD Academy alum Ian Charles

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas Academy alum center back Ian Charles to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the “2026-27 NEXT Pro season.”

Charles played his freshman season at UCLA in the fall of 2025, but due to injury (ACL) was limited to two appearances.

Before joining UCLA, Charles played 11 games with two goals for North Texas SC while still in the Academy. Charles joined the FC Dallas Academy from D.C. United in the 2022-23 season as a U16.

Charles has represented Puerto Rico at the youth level. He made six appearances and scored one goal for Puerto Rico in the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

Editor Note

Did North Texas SC just let the cat out of the bag on an MLS Next Pro calendar flip? Cause what is the 26-27 season? Is that a 2026 and a half season to start 2027, aligned with the MLS calendar flip mid 2027 to a 27-28 season? Does that also make this a hybrid deal?

Very curious.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ian Charles

Connect with Ian: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Feb. 8, 2007

Birthplace: Celebration, Florida

Nationality: American

Height: 6-0

Weight: 179 lbs.

Last Club: UCLA

