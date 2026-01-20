Dallas Trinity signs three players ahead of spring kickoff

Dallas Trinity FC has signed center back Lauren Flynn and goalkeeper Tyler McCamey on Tuesday, plus picked up a loan midfielder, Heather Stainbrook, addressing critical roster needs ahead of the spring season opener on January 31st against Brooklyn FC. Stainbrook is on loan from Washington Spirit.

The three additions bring NWSL experience and championship pedigrees to a Trinity side that currently sits fourth in the table ahead of the upcoming spring calendar. Flynn arrives from Utah Royals FC after two seasons in the NWSL, Stainbrook joins on loan from Washington, where she’s under contract through 2026, and McCamey comes from Kansas City Current with training experience from two elite clubs.

The moves come after Trinity parted ways with five players last week, including goalkeeper Rylee Foster, who had been named to the Gainbridge Super League’s Team of the Month in December.

All three new signings share a common thread: NWSL situations that didn’t provide the playing time they sought. Flynn wasn’t re-signed by Utah despite a productive rookie season cut short by injury. Stainbrook made just seven appearances across two seasons with Washington. McCamey never cracked a regular rotation at Gotham FC or Kansas City. Trinity is betting that hunger for minutes will translate into impact performances.

Lauren Flynn – Center Back

Age: 23 | Height: 5’6″ | Previous Club: Utah Royals FC (NWSL)

Centerback Lauren Flynn representing USWNT at the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Courtesy US Soccer)

Flynn brings championship credentials and NWSL experience to Trinity’s backline. The former Florida State defender won back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2021 and 2023, playing in high-pressure environments that mirror Trinity’s aggressive pressing system.

Utah selected Flynn 16th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft, and she made an immediate impact as a rookie, leading the Royals in combined tackles and interceptions through the first half of the season. But her campaign ended abruptly in August when she was diagnosed with bilateral compartment syndrome in her lower legs, requiring surgery that sidelined her for 292 days.

Flynn returned for the 2025 season, appearing in nine matches and logging 654 minutes, but the Royals declined to tender her a contract for 2026.

At 5’6″, Flynn isn’t the tallest center back, but she compensates with aggressive positioning and willingness to step to challenges—evidenced by three yellow cards in her truncated 2024 rookie season. Whether she’s fully recovered from the compartment syndrome surgery remains to be seen, but Trinity is betting her championship pedigree and experience with the US U-20 and U-23 national teams will translate.

Flynn will likely partner with Hannah Davison in central defense, providing depth and competition in a position where Trinity has relied heavily on captain Amber Wisner to fill in when needed. Her comfort defending in space and willingness to engage physically should help Trinity maintain defensive intensity while providing organizational leadership to solidify the backline.

Heather Stainbrook – Midfielder (On Loan from Washington Spirit)

Age: 24 | Height: 5’4″ | NWSL Club: Washington Spirit

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook, now on loan to DTFC from Washington Spirit (Courtesy Washington Spirit)

Stainbrook arrives as Trinity’s most offensively productive addition, bringing a goal-scoring track record from her college career that the team hopes translates to the Super League.

The Utah Valley University product rewrote the school’s record books during her five-year college career, finishing as UVU’s all-time leader in goals (40), points (105), and game-winning goals (14). After going undrafted in the 2024 NWSL Draft, she earned a three-year contract with Washington as a non-roster training camp invitee, becoming the first UVU player to sign with an NWSL team.

Stainbrook appeared in seven matches for the Spirit across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, making four starts. Her most notable moment came in October 2024 when she scored a game-winning goal against Chicago after stepping into the starting lineup following Andi Sullivan‘s season-ending injury.

The loan continues Washington’s growing relationship with Dallas, following the club’s previous use of Spirit loanees Waniya Hudson, Tamara Bolt, and Deborah Abiodun. The Spirit appears to view Trinity as a valuable development partner for young players seeking regular minutes.

At 5’4″, Stainbrook relies on tireless work rate and technical ability rather than physical presence. Her 40 career collegiate goals came from a box-to-box role, arriving late to finish chances and contributing both defensively and offensively. Whether that production translates against Super League competition remains the question, but her relentless pressing aligns with General Manager Chris Petrucelli‘s tactical philosophy.

“Play quicker…” Petrucelli said after the Lexington match, emphasizing the counter-pressing intensity he demands from his midfielders.

Stainbrook should provide exactly that, adding depth to a midfield rotation that includes Wisner, playmaker Lexi Missimo, and reserves Gracie Brian, Wayny Balata, & Camryn Lancaster. Her ability to contribute goals from central areas addresses Trinity’s need for secondary scoring beyond Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton & Chioma Ubogagu.

Tyler McCamey – Goalkeeper

Age: 23 | Height: 5’9″ | Previous Club: Kansas City Current (NWSL)

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey at Princeton University (Courtesy Princeton Tigers, Photo by: Shelley M. Szwast)

McCamey arrives from Kansas City to compete with Sam Estrada for the starting goalkeeper position, replacing Foster in Trinity’s most surprising roster move.

The Atlanta native spent her collegiate career at Princeton, earning First-Team All-Ivy League honors as a senior co-captain in 2024 after recording eight shutouts in 17 starts. She signed with Gotham as a short-term injury replacement in spring 2025 before joining The Current for the remainder of their 2025 campaign, providing depth to a goalkeeping corps that set NWSL records for shutouts (16) and consecutive shutout minutes (869).

McCamey brings NWSL training experience but no regular-season minutes, making her competition with Estrada genuinely open. McCamey did have a standout performance at 2025’s World Sevens Tournament, making multiple penalty saves. Trinity’s high-pressing system demands goalkeepers comfortable sweeping behind an aggressive defensive line and playing out from the back under pressure—qualities McCamey developed training at two elite NWSL clubs but hasn’t proven in match situations.

The transition from Foster to McCamey represents a gamble. Foster had clearly established herself as Trinity’s starter down the stretch, making crucial saves in her last few matches of the fall schedule. McCamey arrives with potential but unproven reliability at the professional level.

Looking Ahead

The three additions address immediate roster needs while revealing Trinity’s construction strategy: targeting players with NWSL experience whose situations didn’t provide the playing time they sought, betting they’ll find form with regular minutes in the Super League.

Flynn brings a championship pedigree and defensive tenacity to shore up the backline. Stainbrook adds goal-scoring ability from midfield, a crucial element given Trinity’s reliance on Thornton for offensive production. McCamey provides competition and experience at goalkeeper, though she arrives with more potential than proven performance.

The real test comes January 31st when Trinity hosts Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl. With three new faces integrating into the squad, Petrucelli and his staff will need to find chemistry quickly. Whether these players represent upgrades over the five departed will determine if Trinity can push deeper into the playoffs than their current third-place standing.

For now, it seems that The Golden Girls have depth across multiple positions, NWSL-caliber talent hungry to prove themselves, and tactical flexibility to adjust as matches demand. For a club that showed flashes of brilliance throughout the first half of the season, these moves represent calculated bets on players seeking second chances. Whether those bets pay off will define Trinity’s spring campaign and their ability to finish in a top spot.