Dallas Trinity snags North Carolina Courage Interim Head Coach Nathan Thackeray as its new boss

Dallas Trinity FC has hired Nathan Thackeray, the Interim Head Coach of the North Carolina Courage, to be the USL Super League side’s new head coach.

“Dallas Trinity FC is excited to welcome Nathan and his family to our club,” said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. “Throughout his career, Nathan has shown that he’s a winner. With the team positioned to compete for a Championship, Nathan is the perfect person to get us over the line. He’s been involved in the development of world-class players and top-notch teams. He brings experience, enthusiasm, passion, knowledge, and expertise to a team that is ready to chase titles. We will be excited to see the team performing at a high level under his guidance.”

Thackeray most recently served as interim head coach of the North Carolina Courage, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the NWSL standouts. Thackeray filled in multiple times as the shot caller for the Courage.

“Becoming the head coach of Dallas Trinity FC is an opportunity that I’m truly grateful for,” said Thackeray. “This club is building something special, and I’m excited to help guide that process. My background in the professional game has shaped how I lead teams, and I’m eager to bring a competitive, high-standard environment that pushes this group to consistently perform and grow together.”

A native of Burnley, England, Thackeray played professionally at Bradford City before moving into coaching. Along the way, he served as goalkeeper coach for the Houston Dynamo Academy (2012-16) and North Carolina FC Youth (2016-20) before becoming an assistant coach for the Courage. While with the Courage, he also worked as an assistant at the University of North Carolina (2021-23).

Trinity currently sits in a playoff position among the top-four in the league standings. The club is back in action on Saturday, January 31st, hosting Brooklyn FC (4-6-5, 17 points) at the Cotton Bowl at 4:00 pm CT.