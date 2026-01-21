Atlético Dallas working with the City of Rowlett on youth soccer complex and mixed-use development proposal

The City of Rowlett has announced it is working with Atlético Dallas on a proposed development at Pecan Grove Park, located behind Rowlett High School and adjacent to the Wet Zone water park. The proposal centers on a premier youth and competitive soccer complex that would include new public restrooms, concession areas, and park enhancements designed to benefit both Rowlett residents and visiting families.

“This is a transformational opportunity for Rowlett,” said Rowlett Mayor Jeff Winget. “This proposal goes far beyond athletics and represents the potential for a major investment that would elevate Pecan Grove Park, activate our lakefront, and create a new destination that enhances our quality of life. The economic impact is far-reaching, and we are excited about what this project means for Rowlett families and our local business community.”

Rowlett estimates that the soccer complex could generate up to 400,000 visits annually, driving additional economic activity, particularly during regional tournaments and seasonal events. The soccer complex would be part of an adjacent mixed-use development featuring tens of thousands of square feet of commercial space, a mix of housing types, a full-service hotel, and improvements that activate the lakefront.

Proposed Youth Soccer Complex and Mixed-Use Development being developed by the City of Rowlett and Atlético Dallas. (Courtesy City of Rowlett)

The proposal also includes a new access road designed to create a second entry point to Pecan Grove Park and improve access and traffic circulation throughout the park.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work collaboratively with the City of Rowlett on a project that puts community use and long-term stewardship first,” said Matt Valentine, Chairman and Founder of Atlético Dallas. “Our focus is on delivering high-quality athletic facilities and complementary amenities in a phased, transparent way with the goal of enhancing Pecan Grove Park, expanding access to youth sports, and earning trust through execution. With experienced partners in place, we believe this proposal has the potential to create lasting value for Rowlett.”

Proposed Youth Soccer Complex and Mixed-Use Development being developed by the City of Rowlett and Atlético Dallas. (Courtesy City of Rowlett)

Terrence Murphy Companies and The Overland Group are serving as development partners alongside Atlético Dallas, bringing national experience in large-scale sports, hospitality, and mixed-use projects to support the planning and evaluation process.