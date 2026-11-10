Crystal Palace confirmed for 2027 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has confirmed that Premier League club Crystal Palace FC has accepted an invitation to compete in the elite Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2027 Dallas Cup scheduled for March 21–28, 2027.

Crystal Palace’s Under-18 academy side will make its Dallas Cup debut after originally accepting an invitation to the 2026 tournament. The London-based club was ultimately forced to withdraw due to a congested domestic cup schedule.

The Young Eagles advanced to the FA Youth Cup semifinals for the first time in nearly 30 years. Then Palace went on to its first-ever U18 Premier League Cup title.

Crystal Palace U18 were EPL Champions in 2026. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Crystal Palace is the latest in a long line of Premier League clubs in the Super Group. Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea, among others, have previously competed in the tournament, while West Ham United (1992), Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), Fulham (2013), and Everton (2016) have each lifted the Gordon Jago Super Group trophy.

Crystal Palace FC is the first team announced for the 2027 Gordon Jago Super Group. Beyond the Gordon Jago Super Group, the 2027 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will welcome hundreds of teams from across the United States and around the world, competing in Boys’ and Girls’ age divisions from U10 through U19.