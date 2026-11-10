Atlético Dallas signs former FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Anthony Ramirez

Atlético Dallas has signed former FC Dallas Academy midfielder and homegrown Anthony Ramirez. The Dallas native is the second signing in club Atlético. Atlético Dallas will be making its on-field debut with the 2027 USL Championship season.

Ramirez joins Atlético Dallas after developing through the FC Dallas Academy before advancing to North Texas SC and FC Dallas. Originally from Pleasant Grove, he joined the FC Dallas Academy at age 12. During his youth career, Anthony won a Dallas Cup title and a Bayern Munich Campus Cup.

Ramirez signed a hybrid contract with FCD out of the Academy and helped the North Texas SC capture the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Championship. He was also part of the North Texas SC squad that won the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational in 2025.

Ramirez moved up to homegrown status and made his FC Dallas debut against the New England Revolution on July 20, 2024, at 18 years and 211 days old.

“Anthony is a talented young player who we believe can make a real impact for us. He brings a lot of quality to the midfield, and we like his ability, competitiveness, and approach to the game,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director of Atlético Dallas. “We see a great opportunity for him to continue to develop and take the next step with Atlético Dallas. We believe he has the qualities to help us build something special here, and we’re excited about what he can bring to the club.”

Ramirez has represented both the United States and Mexico at the youth level, earning 14 youth international appearances and scoring one goal. He has also participated in a Mexico U-20 national team camp for the Torneo del Sol.

“I was lucky to be close with him in his process. I’ve been working with him in the academy since he was young… like U-13, U-14, and then his debut with the FC Dallas first team,” said Peter Luccin, Team Manager for Atlético Dallas. “We’re so lucky to have him. He’s a real Dallas product. This is important for our community and for our fans. We want to build a quality team, a competitive team with the best players, and that’s why he’s here. I know he’s going to do great things.”

Name Anthony Ramirez Pronunciation AN-thuh-nee rah-MEHR-ez Position Midfielder Height 5’7” Jersey Number TBD Date of Birth December 22, 2005 (20) Hometown Dallas, Texas Nationality United States/Mexico Previous Club FC Dallas

TRANSACTION: Atlético Dallas signs midfielder Anthony Ramirez to a contract through the end of the 2027 season. The transaction is pending final league and federation approval.