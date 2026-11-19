Atlético Dallas has added two coaches to the first team, Ricardinho Cavalcante as First Team Assistant and Philipp Hilmer as First Team Assistant & Lead Analyst.

Ricardinho Cavalcante

Atlético Dallas adds Ricardinho Cavalcante as First Team Assistant. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

A Sao Paulo native, Ricardinho is a former Dallas Sidekicks player and coach. He was named Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Coach of the Year for the 2021–2022 season and twice led the Kicks to the postseason.

Ricardinho played for SC Corinthians Paulista (Brazil), Associação Portuguesa de Desportos (Brazil), Club Deportivo Avicion FAP (Peru), and Bahlinger SC (Germany) before joining the Sidekicks. Indoors, he scored 126 goals and recorded 207 assists in a 320-game career with the Dallas Sidekicks, Milwaukee Wave, California Cougars, Detroit Ignition, Philadelphia Kick, Omaha Vipers, Baltimore Blast and Florida Tropics. He also played for Miami FC before becoming Sidekicks coach.

He spent the last few years coaching at FC Dallas and has a soccer coaching/training company called RC10.

Philipp Hilmer

Atlético Dallas has added Philipp Hilmer as First Team Assistant & Lead Analyst. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

A 29-year0old Germany, Hilmer has a UEFA A License. He spent last season with Schweinfurt 05 as an assistant manager.

Prior to that, Hilmer worked as a match analyst for Liechtenstein, Bayern Munich, and VfR Garching, and previously as an assistant manager for SSV Jahn Regensburg Youth and DJK SB Straubing.