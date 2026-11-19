I’m Dustin “El Jefe” Christmann, and I am an FC Dallas fanatic from Day One of the Dallas Burn. I’m also a hater. I used to yell mean, hateful things from the stands at the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium, but now I’m sharing my id with you to help guide you, my fellow FCD fans, in your enjoyment of Major League Soccer on TV.

Musical accompaniment

A relaxing vibe for an evening which has almost no impact on FC Dallas’ future

Last week

FC Dallas clinched not being in this column several weeks ago. They also clinched home-field advantage in the First Round a few weeks ago. What they had not yet clinched on Decision Day was the #2 seed and home-field advantage in the conference semifinals, should they advance out of the First Round.

Mission accomplished.

Now, they made it a little more interesting than they needed to. They dominated the game in the first half and had shot after shot after shot go everywhere but into the net. And we all know what often happens at that point. That’s right, Colorado hit them against the run of play to take an unexpected 1-0 lead. FCD righted the ship, got three unanswered goals after that, got the 3-1 win, and clinched second in the West. The score’s gonna look good in the paper, but it’ll cover up how dramatic the Rapids made the game.

Note that none of the goals were scored by Petar Musa. This was despite his best efforts and a huge number of shot, none of which turned into goals, leading some people to say that he has the yips. I beg to differ. One shot went off the bar and another went in, but was called back due to offside. Each one was a few inches away from a goal. He wasn’t putting those shots into row 20 or out for a throw-in.

That’s not the yips, that’s just an unlucky night. It happens. He didn’t suddenly turn into Cristian Colmán.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Game

#8 Orlando City vs. #9 FC Cincinnati (Apple TV, 6:30)

Nine months ago, before the season started, we had a lot different ideas about how an Orlando-Cincy playoff matchup would be. Maybe the Eastern Conference Final, but probably not the Wild Card game. Both teams had spent time at or near the top of the Eastern Conference for a few years, after all.

Then the season started, and within a month, Óscar Pareja had gotten canned — err, left after mutual consent — after Orlando started off horribly, losing three games in a row, two of which were at home, and giving up 11 goals in those losses. OCSC was still awaiting Antoine Griezmann’s arrival in July, but as I said when Papi was fired, he’s not exactly the player to turn around a bad defense.

And yet, here we are. After losing seven of their first 10 games, they only lost seven of their final 24. Mind you, their defense is still atrocious. They gave up 78 goals total this season. 29 were those first 10 games, but that still leaves 49 in the final 24. But now, they can at least outscore some opponent and get results that way.

As for Cincy, giving up a ton of goals and attempting to outscore their opponents is also how they into this game. They gave up 75 goals, which is not something you would expect out of a team that only gave up 40 a year earlier and whose back line still had the same players. But… they were a bit unsettled. Of their top 11 players in terms of minutes, only one, Miles Robinson, was a defender. And he was #8. (By comparison, FCD has Shaq Moore, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Herman Johansson, Nolan Norris, and Bernie Kamungo in their top 11.)

They scored a lot of goals, so they were able to overcome their sieve-like defense in a lot of games. Evander’s 14 goals and 17 assists got him into the MVP finalists! Why not? That’s 31 goal contributions! I mean, who would you have instead of him in the finalists? A guy who only had 22 goals and six assists for the second place team in the West? C’mon man.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Orlando.

Western Conference Wild Card Game

#8 Seattle Sounders vs. #9 Real Salt Lake (Apple TV, 9:00)

For 30 years, if you ever bet on the Dallas Burn or FC Dallas to win MLS Cup, you would’ve been a loser 30 times. Some years, often when Schellas Hyndman was head coach, they were just bad and just didn’t make the playoffs. But most years, somebody else delivered the final blow. The top Western Conference offenders?

Colorado Rapids: Five losses (1997, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

Seattle Sounders: One win (2015), five losses (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2023)

Portland Timbers: One win (2020), two losses (2015, 2018)

FCD took care of Colorado by beating them on Decision Day and knocking them down to 12th, and Portland? They’ll get their chance to right old wrongs starting on Saturday. But Seattle? They have inflicted almost as much trauma on FCD fans as Colorado has, except that FCD beat Seattle once and there’s also That One Night in Toronto.

So it should be a no-brainer which way every FCD fan should want this game to go. The Sounders must go down and they must go down hard. Don’t give them the honor of going out to Vancouver, the #1 seed, a long-time rival with great players and good management. They should go out in the Wild Card Game at home to Real Salt Lake.

And while he has caused immense pain and suffering to FC Dallas since taking over from the late Sigi Schmid, I have nothing but respect for Brian Schmetzer. Still, I want to see him go out to the team coached by this guy:

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Real Salt Lake