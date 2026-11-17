Dallas College Brookhaven women’s soccer won its 6th NJCAA Division III Championship Sunday at Genesee Community College. Brookhaven beat Delta College 3-0 to lift the trophy.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team and everything they’ve accomplished this season,” said Bears third-year coach Alex Denning on Brookhaven’s own website. “The expectations at Brookhaven are extremely high, and these girls are pushed every single day. What impresses me most is how they continue to respond, grow, and push each other to be better. We’ve said all season that our toughest competition is often in practice because of the depth and talent we have on this team. Every single player has played a huge role in this championship, whether their contributions show up on the stat sheet or not.”

Brookhaven has been to 8 title games, last winning in 2023. The Bears won D3 titles in D3 in 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2026. They have won 11 straight district titles and 10 straight conference titles, finishing undefeated in conference play in Fall 2026.

NJCAA DIII WOMEN’s SOCCER ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Most Valuable Player – Alyssa Young, So, D

Most Valuable Defensive Player – Khloe Gonzalez, Fr, GK

Coach of the Tournament – Alex Denning

Mariah Aguilera, Fr, D/M

Gisselle Ortega, Fr, M

Sophia Maldonado, Fr, M