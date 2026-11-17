English Premier League club and former Dallas Cup Super Group Champions West Ham United has accepted an invitation to compete in the elite Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2027 Dallas Cup, scheduled for March 21–28, 2027.

The 2027 tournament will mark West Ham United’s sixth Dallas Cup appearance and first since 2001. The Hammers lifted the Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy in 1992, becoming the first English club to claim the prestigious championship. Since then, Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), Fulham (2013), and Everton (2016) have followed in West Ham’s footsteps.

Widely recognized as the “Academy of Football,” West Ham United has developed generations of elite English talent, including World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, and Declan Rice, to name a few. The club’s tradition of youth development remains strong, highlighted by its 2023 FA Youth Cup triumph and its 2025 U18 Premier League Cup championship.

Announced Teams for 2027 Dallas Cup Super Group

West Ham United

Crystal Palace FC