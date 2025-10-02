Wisner and Strawn named to USL Super League Team of the Month for September

Dallas Trinity’s Amber Wisner was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month for September 2025, with Sealey Strawn on the Bench. Dallas went 3-2-1 over the course of August and September, sitting in second place in the standings (10 points) heading into October.

Wisner is once again carrying a massive load in the midfield for Trinity, recording one goal, one assist, six shots, and five chances created out of the holding mid spot. On the defensive end, she made 20 clearances, with six interceptions, and four tackles.

Strawn played in all 6 games with 4 starts.

USL Super League Team of the Month for September 2025

GK: Hope Hisey, Spokane Zephyr

D: Kelsey Hill, Brooklyn FC

D: Ella Simpson, Fort Lauderdale United FC

D: Sarah McCoy, Spokane Zephyr

M: Amber Wisner, Dallas Trinity FC

M: Addie McCain, Lexington SC

M: Alexis Theoret, DC Power FC

M: Kelli Van Treeck, Fort Lauderdale United FC

F: Catherine Barry, Lexington SC

F: Ashlyn Puerta, Sporting JAX

F: Kiara Locklear, Fort Lauderdale United FC

Coach: Tyrone Mears & Ali Rogers, Fort Lauderdale United FC

Bench: Sydney Cummings (DC), Julia Lester (JAX), Sydny Nasello (TB), Gianna Gourley (DC), Maddie Mercado (CAR), Sealey Strawn (DAL), Kat Asman (LEX)