Matt Hedges to sign one-day contract and retire as an FC Dallas player

FC Dallas officially announced the news that broke on Tuesday, that club legend Matt Hedges would sign a one-day contract to retire with the club.

Hedges left FC Dallas as the longest-tenured player in club history, with 349 appearances across all competitions (18 goals) between 2012 and 2022. The 2016 MLS Defender of the Year, Hedges captained Dallas to the MLS Supporters’ Shield and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup double in 2016.

“Matt is one of the most important players to ever wear an FC Dallas jersey,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “He embodied leadership, consistency, and excellence during more than a decade with our club. His legacy will live forever in our history, and we’re grateful he chose to finish his career where it all began.”

Hedges, a two-time MLS Best XI selection (2015, 2016), joined Dallas after being selected 11th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He became captain in 2014.

“FC Dallas is home,” said Hedges. “This club and this community shaped my career and my life, and I couldn’t imagine finishing my journey anywhere else. Wearing the captain’s armband here, lifting trophies here, it has been an honor. I’m proud to retire as an FC Dallas player.”