Key dates for the 2025-2026 MLS offseason

Major League Soccer has announced the calendar of offseason roster-building events.
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Notes
|Wed, Nov 26
|Noon
|Option & Bona Fide Offer Deadline
|Submit in writing all Bona Fide offers, options exercised, and options declined.
|Dec 10 – 13
|MLS College Showcase
|Mesa, Arizona.
|Wed, Dec 10
|Noon
|Free Agency Opens
|Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, who are eligible for Free Agency. Free Agency Rules & Procedures
|Thur, Dec 11
|Noon
|Re-Entry Process
|The Re-Entry Process Stage 1 is conducted. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
|Thurs, Dec 11
|4 pm
|End-of-Year Waivers Close
|Reverse order of 2025 season finish, considering postseason performance. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures
|Wed, Dec 17
|4 pm
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
|The Re-Entry Process Stage 2 is conducted. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
|Thurs, Dec 18
|TBD
|2026 MLS SuperDraft
|The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection.