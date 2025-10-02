Categories Major League Soccer

Key dates for the 2025-2026 MLS offseason

Major League Soccer has announced the calendar of offseason roster-building events.

DateTime (CT)EventNotes
Wed, Nov 26NoonOption & Bona Fide Offer DeadlineSubmit in writing all Bona Fide offers, options exercised, and options declined.
Dec 10 – 13MLS College ShowcaseMesa, Arizona.
Wed, Dec 10NoonFree Agency OpensClubs may engage with players, other than their own, who are eligible for Free Agency. Free Agency Rules & Procedures
Thur, Dec 11NoonRe-Entry ProcessThe Re-Entry Process Stage 1 is conducted. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
Thurs, Dec 114 pmEnd-of-Year Waivers CloseReverse order of 2025 season finish, considering postseason performance. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures
Wed, Dec 174 pmRe-Entry Process, Stage 2The Re-Entry Process Stage 2 is conducted. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
Thurs, Dec 18TBD2026 MLS SuperDraftThe 2026 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection.

