FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – September 2025

With a game coming so late in the month, we had to wait and try to squeeze these September ranks into the first couple of days of October. Hope you don’t mind.
As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.
No wagering, please.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|1
|Musa, Petar
|1
|5
|—
|Looking the part of a DP, showing leadership too. Scored in every start in September. – Dan
|2
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|1
|19
|—
|FCD’s best defender by quite a stretch. Hopefully, we’ve seen the last of playing him wider. – Buzz
|3
|Farrington, Logan
|3
|9
|—
|Keeping Anderson Julio out of the lineup with this complete game. 2 assists this month. – Dan
|4
|Cappis, Christian
|4
|23
|▲ 7
|Lock starter inside 5 games, now elevating those around him. – Buzz
|5
|Moore, Shaq
|5
|14
|▲ 2
|What’s this? Moore looks better at center back than out wide. Amazing. – Dan
|6
|Ramiro
|4
|12
|▼ 2
|Stead Eddy. Leadership matters. – Buzz
|7
|Delgado, Patrickson
|6
|21
|▼ 1
|Puts up a dud every 3 or 4 games, but playing the best soccer of his FCD career. – Dan
|8
|Julio, Anderson
|1
|8
|▼ 3
|Back and looking more dangerous, but his frustration is rising. – Buzz
|9
|Kamungo, Bernard
|9
|20
|▲ 4
|Looking good at wingback. Is this the future? – Dan
|10
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|7
|15
|▲ 5
|Surprisingly steady when his responsibilities are simplified. – Buzz
|11
|Kaick
|9
|29
|▼ 1
|Up and down. He can pass and break lines, but the defense is all reactions and not thought out. – Dan
In the Mix
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|12
|Paes, Maarten
|3
|12
|▼ 3
|He’s been out a while, and he’s getting back just in time for the Indonesia callups. Of course he is. – Buzz
|13
|Lletget, Sebastian
|4
|14
|▲ 1
|Cracks of age are starting to appear. Is the clock ticking? – Dan
|14
|Abubakar, Lalas
|8
|17
|▼ 6
|3 subs since his disaster of a start back in early Sept. – Buzz
|15
|Jackson, Jacob
|15
|29
|▲ 11
|Since his emergency sub, he’s held the starting job and continues to perform. – Dan
|16
|Collodi, Michael
|12
|22
|▼ 4
|Part of the club’s plans, but hasn’t gotten the starting spot back. – Buzz
|17
|Pedrinho
|7
|24
|—
|Out of the bin and back on the bench. – Dan
|18
|Sarver, Samuel
|16
|31
|▼ 2
|Minutes have dropped since Julio’s return. Still thrives at NTSC. – Buzz
|19
|Sainte, Carl
|18
|25
|▼ 1
|Starts for Phoenix Rising when he’s not with Haiti – Dan
|20
|Norris, Nolan
|11
|21
|▲ 1
|Off to the U20 World Cup, where he starts at LB, getting late defensive club minutes at the 6 with FCD. – Buzz
|21
|Garcia, Diego
|21
|28
|▲ 3
|Mostly playing for NTSC, but did make his FCD league debut. – Dan
|22
|Deedson
|22
|25
|—
|0 minutes in September, not good. Next year? – Buzz
Second Team
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|23
|Scott, Tarik
|23
|29
|▲ 2
|Loan to Monterrey Bay. 4 starts in Sept, 1 goal, 2 assists. – Dan
|24
|Alvaro
|16
|32
|▼ 5
|Not getting off the FCD bench, made 1 North Texas start in September. – Buzz
|25
|Torquato, Josh
|15
|32
|▼ 5
|He’s not seeing the field in the back three, pops up at NTSC. – Dan
|26
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|13
|26
|▼ 3
|Played 12 minutes in Sept on loan. Not an impressive start with the new team. – Buzz
|27
|Swann, Caleb
|27
|37
|▲ 2
|Kinda the man at NTSC these days, the only player to play in every game. – Dan
|28
|Ramirez, Anthony
|27
|30
|—
|He only played in 1 game off the bench for NTSC in Sept. Picked up a knock? – Buzz
|29
|Essel, Aaron
|27
|41
|▼ 2
|Injured ankle in training, we assume he’s done for the season. – Dan
|30
|Cisset, Momo
|30
|49
|—
|He’s still starting for NTSC, but his play is pretty meh. – Buzz
|31
|Harms, JT
|31
|49
|▲ 7
|Seems to have grabbed the starting spot down the stretch, set an NTSC single-game saves record vs Minn with 10. – Dan
|32
|Urzua, Alejandro
|32
|46
|▲ 10
|Becoming a consistent starter as he’s *knocks on wood,* staying healthy. – Buzz
|33
|Gall, Gavin
|33
|43
|▲ 2
|A lock starter. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|34
|Pomykal, Paxton
|16
|47
|▲ 7
|Doing some training, how much is unclear. Traveled with the team. – Buzz
|35
|Bulkeley, James
|35
|46
|▲ 5
|At U20 World Cup, notable in his absence at NTSC. – Dan
|36
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|31
|42
|▲ 3
|3 starts in 4 games in Sept, scored a banger last game. – Buzz
|37
|Montoya, Nico
|32
|44
|▼ 5
|Down the stretch has lost the spot to Harms. – Dan
|38
|Sali, Enes
|26
|38
|▼ 7
|Training, but not making benches with either team. – Buzz
|39
|Molina, Malachi
|33
|44
|▼ 2
|3 starts in Sept, then injured again? – Dan
|40
|Pondeca, Tomas
|33
|40
|▼ 7
|2 sub appearances in Sept for New Mexico Utd, for 51 minutes. – Buzz
|41
|Baran, Daniel
|29
|45
|▲ 2
|Getting more action as the season winds down, where is the production? – Dan
|42
|DuBois, Jackson
|—
|—
|—
|Mostly right back, but asked to play CB a couple of games. We forgot to add him last month. – Buzz
|43
|Pepi, Diego
|34
|55
|▼ 9
|1 start since July, lots of sub stints… 0 goals. Not great. – Dan
|44
|Sedeh, Sam
|42
|51
|▲ 1
|Got 27 minutes but didn’t follow it up. – Buzz
On the Farm
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|45
|Sangare, Faisu
|36
|49
|▼ 1
|Got benched for an Academy player. That’s poor. – Dan
|46
|Aroyameh, Favour
|36
|52
|▼ 10
|Another player who has vanished. – Buzz
|47
|Molomo, Zach
|36
|48
|▼ 1
|Got a debut, can’t take Gall’s spot. – Dan
|48
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|37
|50
|▲ 1
|12 minutes this month. – Buzz
|49
|Luccin, Marlon
|41
|51
|▼ 2
|Not playing. – Dan
|50
|Scabin, Kaka
|44
|54
|▼ 1
|Back from an ACL. Doubt we’ll see him this year. – Buzz
|51
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|34
|50
|▼ 1
|ACL. Will FCD re-sign him?- Dan
|52
|Jesus, Geovane
|48
|53
|▼ 1
|ACL. Next season, how rough? – Buzz
|53
|Newman, Enzo
|15
|56
|▼ 1
|ACL. – Dan
|54
|Endeley, Herbert
|24
|55
|▼ 1
|Another ACL – Buzz
|55
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|37
|57
|▼ 1
|Yet another ACL. – Dan
Notes and Comments
Come on, you knew Jacob Jackson was going to be the big mover. He’s up 11 as he keeps having great showings and holds the starting keeper spot.
At North Texas SC, Ale Urzua takes a big jump up 10 places as he stays healthy and locks down a starting spot. His play is reaching all new heights. Is it enough as he enters the option phase of his contract?
Christian Cappis, Paxton Pomykal, and JT Harms are all up 7.
The big drop of 10 spots comes from Favour Aroyameh, who has vanished, presumably from injury (NTSC doesn’t do injury reports). Diego Pepi drops 9 as he can’t crack the XI for a bad team and hasn’t scored this season for Texoma FC.
Enes Sali and Tomas Pondeca are down 7. Sali can’t get on the pitch for either team, and Pondeca’s sub minutes are dropping. Lalas Abubakar is the big faller at the top of the table, down 6 spots. After his big gaff, he’s yet to start a game.
Remarkable volatility for this late in the season.