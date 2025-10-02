FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – September 2025

With a game coming so late in the month, we had to wait and try to squeeze these September ranks into the first couple of days of October. Hope you don’t mind.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 1 Musa, Petar 1 5 — Looking the part of a DP, showing leadership too. Scored in every start in September. – Dan 2 Urhoghide, Osaze 1 19 — FCD’s best defender by quite a stretch. Hopefully, we’ve seen the last of playing him wider. – Buzz 3 Farrington, Logan 3 9 — Keeping Anderson Julio out of the lineup with this complete game. 2 assists this month. – Dan 4 Cappis, Christian 4 23 ▲ 7 Lock starter inside 5 games, now elevating those around him. – Buzz 5 Moore, Shaq 5 14 ▲ 2 What’s this? Moore looks better at center back than out wide. Amazing. – Dan 6 Ramiro 4 12 ▼ 2 Stead Eddy. Leadership matters. – Buzz 7 Delgado, Patrickson 6 21 ▼ 1 Puts up a dud every 3 or 4 games, but playing the best soccer of his FCD career. – Dan 8 Julio, Anderson 1 8 ▼ 3 Back and looking more dangerous, but his frustration is rising. – Buzz 9 Kamungo, Bernard 9 20 ▲ 4 Looking good at wingback. Is this the future? – Dan 10 Ibeagha, Sebastien 7 15 ▲ 5 Surprisingly steady when his responsibilities are simplified. – Buzz 11 Kaick 9 29 ▼ 1 Up and down. He can pass and break lines, but the defense is all reactions and not thought out. – Dan

Christian Cappis celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 12 Paes, Maarten 3 12 ▼ 3 He’s been out a while, and he’s getting back just in time for the Indonesia callups. Of course he is. – Buzz 13 Lletget, Sebastian 4 14 ▲ 1 Cracks of age are starting to appear. Is the clock ticking? – Dan 14 Abubakar, Lalas 8 17 ▼ 6 3 subs since his disaster of a start back in early Sept. – Buzz 15 Jackson, Jacob 15 29 ▲ 11 Since his emergency sub, he’s held the starting job and continues to perform. – Dan 16 Collodi, Michael 12 22 ▼ 4 Part of the club’s plans, but hasn’t gotten the starting spot back. – Buzz 17 Pedrinho 7 24 — Out of the bin and back on the bench. – Dan 18 Sarver, Samuel 16 31 ▼ 2 Minutes have dropped since Julio’s return. Still thrives at NTSC. – Buzz 19 Sainte, Carl 18 25 ▼ 1 Starts for Phoenix Rising when he’s not with Haiti – Dan 20 Norris, Nolan 11 21 ▲ 1 Off to the U20 World Cup, where he starts at LB, getting late defensive club minutes at the 6 with FCD. – Buzz 21 Garcia, Diego 21 28 ▲ 3 Mostly playing for NTSC, but did make his FCD league debut. – Dan 22 Deedson 22 25 — 0 minutes in September, not good. Next year? – Buzz

Jacob Jackson pushes the ball over the net against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 23 Scott, Tarik 23 29 ▲ 2 Loan to Monterrey Bay. 4 starts in Sept, 1 goal, 2 assists. – Dan 24 Alvaro 16 32 ▼ 5 Not getting off the FCD bench, made 1 North Texas start in September. – Buzz 25 Torquato, Josh 15 32 ▼ 5 He’s not seeing the field in the back three, pops up at NTSC. – Dan 26 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki 13 26 ▼ 3 Played 12 minutes in Sept on loan. Not an impressive start with the new team. – Buzz 27 Swann, Caleb 27 37 ▲ 2 Kinda the man at NTSC these days, the only player to play in every game. – Dan 28 Ramirez, Anthony 27 30 — He only played in 1 game off the bench for NTSC in Sept. Picked up a knock? – Buzz 29 Essel, Aaron 27 41 ▼ 2 Injured ankle in training, we assume he’s done for the season. – Dan 30 Cisset, Momo 30 49 — He’s still starting for NTSC, but his play is pretty meh. – Buzz 31 Harms, JT 31 49 ▲ 7 Seems to have grabbed the starting spot down the stretch, set an NTSC single-game saves record vs Minn with 10. – Dan 32 Urzua, Alejandro 32 46 ▲ 10 Becoming a consistent starter as he’s *knocks on wood,* staying healthy. – Buzz 33 Gall, Gavin 33 43 ▲ 2 A lock starter. – Dan

Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 34 Pomykal, Paxton 16 47 ▲ 7 Doing some training, how much is unclear. Traveled with the team. – Buzz 35 Bulkeley, James 35 46 ▲ 5 At U20 World Cup, notable in his absence at NTSC. – Dan 36 Contreras, Jaidyn 31 42 ▲ 3 3 starts in 4 games in Sept, scored a banger last game. – Buzz 37 Montoya, Nico 32 44 ▼ 5 Down the stretch has lost the spot to Harms. – Dan 38 Sali, Enes 26 38 ▼ 7 Training, but not making benches with either team. – Buzz 39 Molina, Malachi 33 44 ▼ 2 3 starts in Sept, then injured again? – Dan 40 Pondeca, Tomas 33 40 ▼ 7 2 sub appearances in Sept for New Mexico Utd, for 51 minutes. – Buzz 41 Baran, Daniel 29 45 ▲ 2 Getting more action as the season winds down, where is the production? – Dan 42 DuBois, Jackson — — — Mostly right back, but asked to play CB a couple of games. We forgot to add him last month. – Buzz 43 Pepi, Diego 34 55 ▼ 9 1 start since July, lots of sub stints… 0 goals. Not great. – Dan 44 Sedeh, Sam 42 51 ▲ 1 Got 27 minutes but didn’t follow it up. – Buzz

Jaidyn Contreras. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

On the Farm

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 45 Sangare, Faisu 36 49 ▼ 1 Got benched for an Academy player. That’s poor. – Dan 46 Aroyameh, Favour 36 52 ▼ 10 Another player who has vanished. – Buzz 47 Molomo, Zach 36 48 ▼ 1 Got a debut, can’t take Gall’s spot. – Dan 48 Orejarena, Leonardo 37 50 ▲ 1 12 minutes this month. – Buzz 49 Luccin, Marlon 41 51 ▼ 2 Not playing. – Dan 50 Scabin, Kaka 44 54 ▼ 1 Back from an ACL. Doubt we’ll see him this year. – Buzz 51 Kaakoush, Isaiah 34 50 ▼ 1 ACL. Will FCD re-sign him?- Dan 52 Jesus, Geovane 48 53 ▼ 1 ACL. Next season, how rough? – Buzz 53 Newman, Enzo 15 56 ▼ 1 ACL. – Dan 54 Endeley, Herbert 24 55 ▼ 1 Another ACL – Buzz 55 Cangiano, Gianluca 37 57 ▼ 1 Yet another ACL. – Dan

Geovane Jesus, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Notes and Comments

Come on, you knew Jacob Jackson was going to be the big mover. He’s up 11 as he keeps having great showings and holds the starting keeper spot.

At North Texas SC, Ale Urzua takes a big jump up 10 places as he stays healthy and locks down a starting spot. His play is reaching all new heights. Is it enough as he enters the option phase of his contract?

Christian Cappis, Paxton Pomykal, and JT Harms are all up 7.

The big drop of 10 spots comes from Favour Aroyameh, who has vanished, presumably from injury (NTSC doesn’t do injury reports). Diego Pepi drops 9 as he can’t crack the XI for a bad team and hasn’t scored this season for Texoma FC.

Enes Sali and Tomas Pondeca are down 7. Sali can’t get on the pitch for either team, and Pondeca’s sub minutes are dropping. Lalas Abubakar is the big faller at the top of the table, down 6 spots. After his big gaff, he’s yet to start a game.

Remarkable volatility for this late in the season.