Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – September 2025

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – September 2025

With a game coming so late in the month, we had to wait and try to squeeze these September ranks into the first couple of days of October. Hope you don’t mind.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
1Musa, Petar15Looking the part of a DP, showing leadership too. Scored in every start in September. – Dan
2Urhoghide, Osaze119FCD’s best defender by quite a stretch. Hopefully, we’ve seen the last of playing him wider. – Buzz
3Farrington, Logan39Keeping Anderson Julio out of the lineup with this complete game. 2 assists this month. – Dan
4Cappis, Christian4 23▲ 7Lock starter inside 5 games, now elevating those around him. – Buzz
5Moore, Shaq514▲ 2What’s this? Moore looks better at center back than out wide. Amazing. – Dan
6Ramiro412▼ 2Stead Eddy. Leadership matters. – Buzz
7Delgado, Patrickson621▼ 1Puts up a dud every 3 or 4 games, but playing the best soccer of his FCD career. – Dan
8Julio, Anderson18▼ 3Back and looking more dangerous, but his frustration is rising. – Buzz
9Kamungo, Bernard920▲ 4Looking good at wingback. Is this the future? – Dan
10Ibeagha, Sebastien715▲ 5Surprisingly steady when his responsibilities are simplified. – Buzz
11Kaick929▼ 1Up and down. He can pass and break lines, but the defense is all reactions and not thought out. – Dan
Christian Cappis celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Christian Cappis celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
12Paes, Maarten312▼ 3He’s been out a while, and he’s getting back just in time for the Indonesia callups. Of course he is. – Buzz
13Lletget, Sebastian414▲ 1Cracks of age are starting to appear. Is the clock ticking? – Dan
14Abubakar, Lalas817▼ 63 subs since his disaster of a start back in early Sept. – Buzz
15Jackson, Jacob1529▲ 11Since his emergency sub, he’s held the starting job and continues to perform. – Dan
16Collodi, Michael1222▼ 4Part of the club’s plans, but hasn’t gotten the starting spot back. – Buzz
17Pedrinho724Out of the bin and back on the bench. – Dan
18Sarver, Samuel1631▼ 2Minutes have dropped since Julio’s return. Still thrives at NTSC. – Buzz
19Sainte, Carl1825▼ 1Starts for Phoenix Rising when he’s not with Haiti – Dan
20Norris, Nolan1121▲ 1Off to the U20 World Cup, where he starts at LB, getting late defensive club minutes at the 6 with FCD. – Buzz
21Garcia, Diego2128▲ 3Mostly playing for NTSC, but did make his FCD league debut. – Dan
22Deedson22 250 minutes in September, not good. Next year? – Buzz
Jacob Jackson pushes the ball over the net against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Jacob Jackson pushes the ball over the net against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
23Scott, Tarik2329▲ 2Loan to Monterrey Bay. 4 starts in Sept, 1 goal, 2 assists. – Dan
24Alvaro1632▼ 5Not getting off the FCD bench, made 1 North Texas start in September. – Buzz
25Torquato, Josh15 32▼ 5He’s not seeing the field in the back three, pops up at NTSC. – Dan
26Ntsabeleng, Tsiki1326▼ 3Played 12 minutes in Sept on loan. Not an impressive start with the new team. – Buzz
27Swann, Caleb2737▲ 2Kinda the man at NTSC these days, the only player to play in every game. – Dan
28Ramirez, Anthony2730He only played in 1 game off the bench for NTSC in Sept. Picked up a knock? – Buzz
29Essel, Aaron 2741▼ 2Injured ankle in training, we assume he’s done for the season. – Dan
30Cisset, Momo3049He’s still starting for NTSC, but his play is pretty meh. – Buzz
31Harms, JT3149▲ 7Seems to have grabbed the starting spot down the stretch, set an NTSC single-game saves record vs Minn with 10. – Dan
32Urzua, Alejandro3246▲ 10Becoming a consistent starter as he’s *knocks on wood,* staying healthy. – Buzz
33Gall, Gavin3343▲ 2A lock starter. – Dan
Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
34Pomykal, Paxton1647▲ 7Doing some training, how much is unclear. Traveled with the team. – Buzz
35Bulkeley, James3546▲ 5At U20 World Cup, notable in his absence at NTSC. – Dan
36Contreras, Jaidyn31 42▲ 33 starts in 4 games in Sept, scored a banger last game. – Buzz
37Montoya, Nico3244▼ 5Down the stretch has lost the spot to Harms. – Dan
38Sali, Enes2638▼ 7Training, but not making benches with either team. – Buzz
39Molina, Malachi3344▼ 23 starts in Sept, then injured again? – Dan
40Pondeca, Tomas3340▼ 72 sub appearances in Sept for New Mexico Utd, for 51 minutes. – Buzz
41Baran, Daniel2945▲ 2Getting more action as the season winds down, where is the production? – Dan
42DuBois, JacksonMostly right back, but asked to play CB a couple of games. We forgot to add him last month. – Buzz
43Pepi, Diego3455▼ 91 start since July, lots of sub stints… 0 goals. Not great. – Dan
44Sedeh, Sam4251▲ 1Got 27 minutes but didn’t follow it up. – Buzz
Contreras
Jaidyn Contreras. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

On the Farm

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
45Sangare, Faisu3649▼ 1Got benched for an Academy player. That’s poor. – Dan
46Aroyameh, Favour3652▼ 10Another player who has vanished. – Buzz
47Molomo, Zach3648▼ 1Got a debut, can’t take Gall’s spot. – Dan
48Orejarena, Leonardo3750▲ 112 minutes this month. – Buzz
49Luccin, Marlon4151▼ 2Not playing. – Dan
50Scabin, Kaka4454▼ 1Back from an ACL. Doubt we’ll see him this year. – Buzz
51Kaakoush, Isaiah3450▼ 1ACL. Will FCD re-sign him?- Dan
52Jesus, Geovane4853▼ 1ACL. Next season, how rough? – Buzz
53Newman, Enzo1556▼ 1ACL. – Dan
54Endeley, Herbert2455▼ 1Another ACL – Buzz
55Cangiano, Gianluca3757▼ 1Yet another ACL. – Dan
Geovane Jesus, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
Geovane Jesus, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Notes and Comments

Come on, you knew Jacob Jackson was going to be the big mover. He’s up 11 as he keeps having great showings and holds the starting keeper spot.

At North Texas SC, Ale Urzua takes a big jump up 10 places as he stays healthy and locks down a starting spot. His play is reaching all new heights. Is it enough as he enters the option phase of his contract?

Christian Cappis, Paxton Pomykal, and JT Harms are all up 7.

The big drop of 10 spots comes from Favour Aroyameh, who has vanished, presumably from injury (NTSC doesn’t do injury reports). Diego Pepi drops 9 as he can’t crack the XI for a bad team and hasn’t scored this season for Texoma FC.

Enes Sali and Tomas Pondeca are down 7. Sali can’t get on the pitch for either team, and Pondeca’s sub minutes are dropping. Lalas Abubakar is the big faller at the top of the table, down 6 spots. After his big gaff, he’s yet to start a game.

Remarkable volatility for this late in the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *