Louicius Deedson called up for Haiti’s final World Cup qualifiers

FC Dallas forward Louicius Don Deedson has been called up to the Haitian National Team for Haiti’s final round of World Cup qualifier matches versus Nicaragua on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. CT from Estadio Nacional de Futbol in Managua, Nicaragua, and versus Honduras on Monday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. CT from Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Since FC Dallas acquired him from Danish club Odense Boldklub on July 18, 2025, Deedson has appeared in two matches. He debuted Aug. 9, 2025, against the Portland Timbers in the 87th minute.

Deedson has 24 caps with eight goals and eight assists with Haiti.