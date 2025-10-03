Diego Garcia gets US U20 call

FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Diego Garcia has been called up to the United States U20 Men’s National Team international training camp to be held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

If you are confused by this U20 team camp while the U20 World Cup is taking place, this team is for the beginning of the next U20 cycle. The current U20s at the Worlds are 2005s.

The U20 MNT (2006) and U17 MNT (2009) will train concurrently. The U20 MNT will play Finland U-21 on Oct. 10 (8 a.m. CT / 3 p.m. local) and Elche B on Oct. 14 (9 a.m. CT / 4 p.m. local). Both matches will be played at Pinatar Arena.

Garcia made his FC Dallas debuts this year in the US Open Cup (May 7 vs AV ALTA FC) and the MLS regular season (Sept. 27 vs Portland Timbers). In MLS NEXT Pro, Garcia set a club record as the youngest player to reach 50 appearances (18 years, 4 days) and helped win the 2014 title.

U20 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (2): Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.), Mohammed Shour (Tacoma Defiance; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (5): Matai Akinmboni (Bournemouth/ENG; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Freddie Anderson (Cork City FC/IRL; Manchester, England), Riley Dalgado (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic; Roseville, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Devon Decorte (Anderlecht/BEL; Southampton, Pa.), Diego Garcia Murillo (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas) , Eric Klein (New England Revolution; Manheim, Pa.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Owen Presthus (Hartford Athletic; Columbus, Ohio), David Vazquez (San Diego FC; Los Angeles, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Bajung Darboe (Bayern Munich/GER; Madison, Wisc.), Edward Davis (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.)