Liam Vejrostek called into US U17 camp

FC Dallas Academy defender Liam Vejrostek has been called into the next US U17 camp. The U17 MNT (2009) will be led by U16 Boys’ National Team head coach Alex Aldaz and will train from Oct. 6-15 in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Continuing in the preparation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the U-17 MNT will face the Netherlands on Oct. 9 (5 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local), Northern Ireland on Oct. 11 (9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. local), and Portugal on Oct. 14 (5 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local). All matches will be played at Pinatar Arena.

U17 US MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (2009) ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (2): James Donaldson (Atlanta United; Woodstock, Ga.), Toby Szewczyk (New York Red Bulls; Morristown, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (6): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo; Pearland, Texas), Ethan Degny (Nice/FRA; Atlanta, Ga.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan/ITA; Jersey City, N.J.), Manu Romero (Real Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lukas Bruegmann (Hoffenheim/GER; Houston, Texas), Vicente Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire; Glenview, Ill.), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake; Granite Bay, Calif.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Aaron Medina (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), William Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Mill Valley, Calif.), Makai Wells (New England Revolution; Washington, D.C.)