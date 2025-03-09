USYNT May 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2011s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2011s (U14s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)
The US Youth National Team program has been running these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.
March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster
|Player
|Club
|Victor Aguayo
|FC Dallas
|Allan Alvarado
|DKSC
|David Astello
|Dallas Texans
|Harrison Blackburn
|Oklahoma Energy
|Cooper Brooks
|Dallas Hornets
|Jesus Collazo
|Oklahoma Energy
|Finley Conklin
|Forms Academy
|Neo Currie
|Dallas Texans
|Noah Dominguez
|BVB International Texas
|Benjamin Flowers
|FC Dallas
|Xander Hayes
|Solar SC
|Hudson Hogsett
|Forms Academy
|Brady Imberman
|Forms Academy
|David Jaimes Martinez
|FC Dallas
|Jonathan Jimenez
|FC Dallas
|Mateo Kattan
|Solar SC
|Gavin Luna
|Oklahoma Energy
|Uriel Mendoza
|Solar SC
|Jacob Modersohn
|FC Dallas
|Dylan Montano
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Jorge Munoz
|DKSC
|Samuel Onsarigo
|FC Dallas
|Jackson Pea
|FC Dallas
|Yejune Sa
|Solar SC
|Paapa Sam
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Trey Scott
|Dallas Texans
|Jose Trejo Gonzalez
|Oklahoma Energy
|Jonathan Vargas
|FC Dallas
|Nathan Vazquez
|Dallas Hornets
|Daniel Villareal
|FC Dallas
|Salomon Wheeler
|Dallas Texans
Roster Count by Club
FC Dallas – 9
Dallas Texans – 4
Solar SC – 4
Oklahoma Energy – 4
Dallas Hornets – 2
Fort Worth Vaqueros – 2
Forms Academy – 3
DKSC – 2
BVB Dallas – 1
I love seeing some new club names on here, Fort Worth Vaqueros and Forms Academy are refreshing to see.