Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, FW Vaqueros, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

USYNT May 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2011s roster

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on USYNT May 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2011s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2011s (U14s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)

The US Youth National Team program has been running these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.

March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster

PlayerClub
Victor AguayoFC Dallas
Allan AlvaradoDKSC
David AstelloDallas Texans
Harrison BlackburnOklahoma Energy
Cooper BrooksDallas Hornets
Jesus CollazoOklahoma Energy
Finley ConklinForms Academy
Neo CurrieDallas Texans
Noah DominguezBVB International Texas
Benjamin FlowersFC Dallas
Xander HayesSolar SC
Hudson HogsettForms Academy
Brady ImbermanForms Academy
David Jaimes MartinezFC Dallas
Jonathan JimenezFC Dallas
Mateo KattanSolar SC
Gavin LunaOklahoma Energy
Uriel MendozaSolar SC
Jacob ModersohnFC Dallas
Dylan MontanoFort Worth Vaqueros
Jorge MunozDKSC
Samuel OnsarigoFC Dallas
Jackson PeaFC Dallas
Yejune SaSolar SC
Paapa SamFort Worth Vaqueros
Trey ScottDallas Texans
Jose Trejo GonzalezOklahoma Energy
Jonathan VargasFC Dallas
Nathan VazquezDallas Hornets
Daniel VillarealFC Dallas
Salomon WheelerDallas Texans

Roster Count by Club

FC Dallas – 9
Dallas Texans – 4
Solar SC – 4
Oklahoma Energy – 4
Dallas Hornets – 2
Fort Worth Vaqueros – 2
Forms Academy – 3
DKSC – 2
BVB Dallas – 1

I love seeing some new club names on here, Fort Worth Vaqueros and Forms Academy are refreshing to see.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *