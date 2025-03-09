USYNT May 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2011s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2011s (U14s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)

The US Youth National Team program has been running these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.

March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster

Player Club Victor Aguayo FC Dallas Allan Alvarado DKSC David Astello Dallas Texans Harrison Blackburn Oklahoma Energy Cooper Brooks Dallas Hornets Jesus Collazo Oklahoma Energy Finley Conklin Forms Academy Neo Currie Dallas Texans Noah Dominguez BVB International Texas Benjamin Flowers FC Dallas Xander Hayes Solar SC Hudson Hogsett Forms Academy Brady Imberman Forms Academy David Jaimes Martinez FC Dallas Jonathan Jimenez FC Dallas Mateo Kattan Solar SC Gavin Luna Oklahoma Energy Uriel Mendoza Solar SC Jacob Modersohn FC Dallas Dylan Montano Fort Worth Vaqueros Jorge Munoz DKSC Samuel Onsarigo FC Dallas Jackson Pea FC Dallas Yejune Sa Solar SC Paapa Sam Fort Worth Vaqueros Trey Scott Dallas Texans Jose Trejo Gonzalez Oklahoma Energy Jonathan Vargas FC Dallas Nathan Vazquez Dallas Hornets Daniel Villareal FC Dallas Salomon Wheeler Dallas Texans

Roster Count by Club

FC Dallas – 9

Dallas Texans – 4

Solar SC – 4

Oklahoma Energy – 4

Dallas Hornets – 2

Fort Worth Vaqueros – 2

Forms Academy – 3

DKSC – 2

BVB Dallas – 1

I love seeing some new club names on here, Fort Worth Vaqueros and Forms Academy are refreshing to see.