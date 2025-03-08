Nankya Shadia join Dallas Trinity on loan from Washington Spirit

Dallas Trinity FC has brought in another player from the Washington Spirit on loan, this time defender Shadia Nankya for an unnamed fee. The loan is for all of 2025.

Nankya has been capped 5 times by Uganda. Nankya recently signed a two-year contract with the Spirit through 2025 with 2027 and 2028 team options.

“Shadia will gain important professional experience playing with a great Dallas club this year,” said Spirit President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. “We’re excited to see her compete alongside Deborah Abiodun and Tamara Bolt and to welcome her back to the Spirit in the future.”

Nankya has yet to play for the Spirit. She previously played for FC Masar and UCU Lady Cardinals.

Nankya Shadia with FC Masar. (Courtesy FC Masar)