FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire – game info and lineup prediction

The Brimstone Cup is back baby!! the original fan-created trophy from when the Dallas Burn and the Chicago fire played each other all the time.

5th in the West FC Dallas (4 points, 1-1-0) hosts 13th in the East Chicago Fire (1 point, 0-1-1) in Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, kickoff at 7:30 pm CT.

After two strong road showings, FCD’s high-powered offense comes home.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Mark Followill, Warren Barton

– Apple TV Spanish: Oscar Salazar, Jaime Macias

– Local Audio: Ryan Figert and Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Out: Show Cafumana – Upper Leg

Out: Geovane Jesus – knee

Out: Paxton Pomykal – knee

While Paxton Pomykal was left off the MLS version of the injured list, he is in the FC Dallas notes (and probably will be for some time still).

Léo Chú also wasn’t in the MLS version of the injured list but is in the FCD version… I’m going to assume with something like Illness, leaving him in the FCD notes is an error.

Show Cafumana was off the list for a week and is now back on it with some kind of leg issue.

Chicago Fire FC

Out: Dylan Borso – Lower Body

Out: Chase Gasper – Lower Body

Out: Rominigue Kouamé – Lower Body

Out: David Poreba – Lower Body

Out: Chris Mueller – Not Due to Injury

Out: Carlos Terán – Lower Body

Out: Philip Zinckernagel – Lower Body

Questionable: Maren Haile-Selassie – Lower Body

The fire is getting wrecked on the injury front. They probably deserve it for the “lower body” crap.

FCD Lineup Prediction

FC Dallas played fairly well again at Colorado – well, at least offensivly – so I’ve got them mostly staying unchanged. Let’s be honest, not that many spots are really up for contention… Except for one wing.

In game one, Bernard Kamungo got the nod but didn’t play so well; so in game two, we saw Pedrinho get the nod and he did play fairly well. Yet in both cases, it could be argued Logan Farrington offered more off the bench. And since Head Coach Eric Quill says those three guys are in contention for that spot, I’m rolling the dice and putting down Farrington for the start.

We’ll see how my guess holds up.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Chicago Fire, March 8, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Enzo Newman

Pedrinho

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Patrickson Delgado

Léo Chú

Bernie Kamungo

Chú is off the injured list so I’ve put him back on the game-day roster.

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas “always” wears their newest kit for the first home game of the year. You can’t tell when that’s the primary kit, but when it’s the secondary kit that can be confusing. It’s particularly confusing when the other team is red, although FCD’s primary kit is mostly blue at the moment.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire, March 3, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Sergii Demianchuk

AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

AR2: Justin Howard

4TH: Brad Jensen

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. CHI all-time : 22-17-5 (77 goals scored, 69 goals conceded)

: 22-17-5 (77 goals scored, 69 goals conceded) FCD vs. CHI home: 14-4-2 (46 goals scored, 27 goals conceded)

Chicago is an even less possession-oriented team than FC Dallas (44% to 39%). Amazing as that is.

The Fire has an opponent xG of 6.8 for 6 goals allowed, so their defense is even more porous than FCD’s (3.9 xG allowed and 4 GA).

FC Dallas is 1-0-0 when trailing at halftime.

Dallas is unbeaten in the last 21 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W15, D6) since May 19, 2022.

FCD ranks fourth in MLS in clearances with 24.

Dallas has five goals have been scored from open play, tied for second-most in MLS with Columbus Crew.

Dallas is currently on a 14-year undefeated streak at home versus the Fire at Toyota Stadium.

Former FC Dallas players Kellyn Acosta and Omar Gonzalez are on the Chicago roster.

With 17 matches against FC Dallas in his career, Chicago Fire FC defender and Dallas native Omar González is ninth among all active players in the league with the most appearances against the Texas side.

Bernard Kamungo has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 34.19 km/h (21.25 miles per hour). He ranks 12th across MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha ranks fourth in MLS in clearances with seven.

Sebastian Lletget ranks 24th across MLS in total distance covered with 23.58 km (14.66 miles).

Maarten Paes has 12 successful long passes from open play and is tied for third across MLS.

Shaq Moore is tied for first in MLS for successful crosses from open play with three. Moore is also tied for first in successful balls into the area from open play with four.

Chicago’s Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 following his five-save performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against D.C. United.

This will be game one of three straight on the road for the Fire.

Forward Hugo Cuypers scored a brace in the last Chicago game.

Kellyn Acosta, 2016. (Courtesy FC Dallas)