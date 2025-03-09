Dallas Trinity thrashes Brooklyn with six goal onslaught

Dallas Trinity earned a marquee victory at the Cotton Bowl, thrashing Brooklyn FC 6-0. Dallas put on an attacking clinic, securing three crucial points in the playoff race.

Chioma Ubogagu wasted no time putting Dallas ahead, scoring in the 6th minute with the assist from standout Lexi Missimo. Missimo nearly added a second in the 35th minute with a beautiful long-range effort that hit the crossbar.

Just before halftime, Camryn Lancaster, earned her first professional goal after a terrific buildup from Brooks and Thornton, giving Dallas a 2-0 lead.

“Today we definitely found our way, we found our togetherness again which is key. I think that from our perspective, the players got everything they deserved today,” said Trinity Coach Pauline MacDonald

Dallas really turned up the pressure in the second half. Allie Thornton, scored twice with both assists coming from Ubogagu. Lucy Shepherd joined in, scoring her first club goal just 12 minutes after being subbed in, while academy player Natalie Wagner made her professional debut.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Madison White delivered a stellar defensive performance coming up with some big-time saves while Hannah Davison kept Brooklyn’s front line frustrated.

“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Thornton said of the performance. “Today there was a really great flow to the game which is something we missed out on in the last couple of games. I think this only gives us more confidence to keep doing what we’re doing and keep striving to score more goals.”

With this victory, Dallas remains in fourth place in the league with 27 points, widening the gap to four points over Tampa Bay. Thornton now sits in second place in the league in goals scored, while White is tied for the most clean sheets.

Dallas improves to 1-2-0 against Brooklyn this season, with their final showdown of the regular season on March 19.

Dallas now faces three consecutive road games, the team won’t return to the Cotton Bowl until April 2, when they face DC Power.

Chioma Ubogagu takes on Brooklyn, March 9, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)