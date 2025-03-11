Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

USYNT March 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2010s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2010s (U15s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)

The US Youth National Team program has run these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.

March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster

I added the couple positions I have in my notes but I’m always on the lookout for more info on these kids.

NameClubPosition
Jacob ArbeitmanOklahoma Energy
Patrick ArneFC DallasCB
Johnny BenavidezSolar SC
Easton BrooksForms Academy
Sam BukauskasSolar SC
Zamith CerdaDKSC
Ty CowanOklahoma Energy
Neo CurrieDallas Texans
Luke GleichBVB IA Texas
Xavier GomezFC DallasF/W
Santiago GonzalezDallas Hornets
Christian Guillen LopezFC DallasCB
Abraham GutierrezOklahoma Energy
Theo HallieFC DallasW
Larkin Ma HainSolar SC
Braylon MossDallas Texans
Dariel OrtaFC DallasCM
Ethan OrtizDallas Texans
Johan Padilla CanalesFC DallasCM
Sagan PandeyDallas Texans
Raphael ReaginsSolar SC
Eduardo SalasFC DallasG
Aiden SalinasDallas Hornets
Anthony SanchezDallas Texans
Cash SaylorBVB IA Texas
Ethan SeversonSolar SC
Wallace SmithFC DallasLB
Alex SoriaFC DallasCM
Jaden StornelloForms Academy
Braylon WalkerDallas Texans
Eli WestBVB IA Texas
Sam YatesTulsa SC

Roster Count by Club

FC Dallas – 9
Dallas Texans – 6
Solar SC – 5
Oklahoma Energy – 3
BVB IA Texas – 3
Dallas Hornets – 2
Forms Academy – 2
DKSC – 1
Tulsa SC – 1

Talent ID Manager

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scouts

Rafar Brazo
Javier Cuellar
Neal Ellis

