USYNT March 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2010s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2010s (U15s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)
The US Youth National Team program has run these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.
March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster
I added the couple positions I have in my notes but I’m always on the lookout for more info on these kids.
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Jacob Arbeitman
|Oklahoma Energy
|Patrick Arne
|FC Dallas
|CB
|Johnny Benavidez
|Solar SC
|Easton Brooks
|Forms Academy
|Sam Bukauskas
|Solar SC
|Zamith Cerda
|DKSC
|Ty Cowan
|Oklahoma Energy
|Neo Currie
|Dallas Texans
|Luke Gleich
|BVB IA Texas
|Xavier Gomez
|FC Dallas
|F/W
|Santiago Gonzalez
|Dallas Hornets
|Christian Guillen Lopez
|FC Dallas
|CB
|Abraham Gutierrez
|Oklahoma Energy
|Theo Hallie
|FC Dallas
|W
|Larkin Ma Hain
|Solar SC
|Braylon Moss
|Dallas Texans
|Dariel Orta
|FC Dallas
|CM
|Ethan Ortiz
|Dallas Texans
|Johan Padilla Canales
|FC Dallas
|CM
|Sagan Pandey
|Dallas Texans
|Raphael Reagins
|Solar SC
|Eduardo Salas
|FC Dallas
|G
|Aiden Salinas
|Dallas Hornets
|Anthony Sanchez
|Dallas Texans
|Cash Saylor
|BVB IA Texas
|Ethan Severson
|Solar SC
|Wallace Smith
|FC Dallas
|LB
|Alex Soria
|FC Dallas
|CM
|Jaden Stornello
|Forms Academy
|Braylon Walker
|Dallas Texans
|Eli West
|BVB IA Texas
|Sam Yates
|Tulsa SC
Roster Count by Club
FC Dallas – 9
Dallas Texans – 6
Solar SC – 5
Oklahoma Energy – 3
BVB IA Texas – 3
Dallas Hornets – 2
Forms Academy – 2
DKSC – 1
Tulsa SC – 1
Talent ID Manager
Arturo Alvarez
Talent ID Center Scouts
Rafar Brazo
Javier Cuellar
Neal Ellis