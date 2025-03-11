USYNT March 2025 Dallas ID camp for 2010s roster

The US Soccer held a talent ID camp last week on March 5th in Dallas for 2010s (U15s) in Frisco, Texas with a load of players from the region. (I just got the roster.)

The US Youth National Team program has run these camps for a few years. This scouting camp (and others to come) will feed into a national camp with four regional teams and then be used to fill the U15 National Team down the line.

March 5 DFW Based U14 (2011) ID Camp Roster

I added the couple positions I have in my notes but I’m always on the lookout for more info on these kids.

Name Club Position Jacob Arbeitman Oklahoma Energy Patrick Arne FC Dallas CB Johnny Benavidez Solar SC Easton Brooks Forms Academy Sam Bukauskas Solar SC Zamith Cerda DKSC Ty Cowan Oklahoma Energy Neo Currie Dallas Texans Luke Gleich BVB IA Texas Xavier Gomez FC Dallas F/W Santiago Gonzalez Dallas Hornets Christian Guillen Lopez FC Dallas CB Abraham Gutierrez Oklahoma Energy Theo Hallie FC Dallas W Larkin Ma Hain Solar SC Braylon Moss Dallas Texans Dariel Orta FC Dallas CM Ethan Ortiz Dallas Texans Johan Padilla Canales FC Dallas CM Sagan Pandey Dallas Texans Raphael Reagins Solar SC Eduardo Salas FC Dallas G Aiden Salinas Dallas Hornets Anthony Sanchez Dallas Texans Cash Saylor BVB IA Texas Ethan Severson Solar SC Wallace Smith FC Dallas LB Alex Soria FC Dallas CM Jaden Stornello Forms Academy Braylon Walker Dallas Texans Eli West BVB IA Texas Sam Yates Tulsa SC

Roster Count by Club

FC Dallas – 9

Dallas Texans – 6

Solar SC – 5

Oklahoma Energy – 3

BVB IA Texas – 3

Dallas Hornets – 2

Forms Academy – 2

DKSC – 1

Tulsa SC – 1

Talent ID Manager

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scouts

Rafar Brazo

Javier Cuellar

Neal Ellis