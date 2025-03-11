Texoma FC signs midfielder Ozzie Ramos

Texoma FC has announced the signing of midfielder Ozzie Ramos.

According to the club, Ramos impressed them during preseason, leading to his signing. “Ozzie came in and impressed incredibly during pre-season,” said Assistant Coach Ben Clarvis. “His technical ability on the ball and the way he can control a game will be important for us and the way we want to play. We’re excited to have him on board.”

The most recent club that Ramos played for was MLS Next side Carolina Courage. Ramos has played for a few teams over the course of his career including NISA side San Diego 1904 FC, Club Atlético Jalisco, and USL League One side CV Fuego.