Texoma FC signs left-back Davey Mason

Texoma FC has announced the signing of left-back Davey Mason. Mason will be joining Texoma FC from NISA side Maryland Bobcats.

For his collegiate career, Mason played for Loyola University and Georgetown. During his years at Loyola, he started 36 matches. Before joining Maryland, Mason was part of USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta where he appeared over 30 times.

Coach Ben Clarvis said “We are excited to add Davey’s experience and quality to Texoma FC. He is great on both sides of the ball and will be a big part of our squad this year.”