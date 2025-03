FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia’s men’s national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches against Australia and Bahrain. Indonesia plays Australia on Thursday, March 20th, at 4:10 am CT at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Indonesia will then play Bahrain on Tuesday, March 25th, at 8:45 a.m. CT at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Paes will likely miss the FC Dallas game against Real Salt Lake on March 22nd.