Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire, March 2025

FC Dallas dropped its home opener against the Chicago Fire wearing their newest secondary kit. Here are some great pics by Matt Visinsky where you can check out the new kits and new players.

You can find Matt on Instagram.

Head Coach Eric Quill stands for the National Anthem prior to taking on the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide surveys the opposition against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan moves up field against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa takes a touch against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta shoots against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore takes on the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha takes on the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta takes on the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio charges up field against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta shoots against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado dribble against the Chicago Fire, Match 8, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)