The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire, March 2025

This was the first Brimstone Cup game between FC Dallas and the Chicago Fire in ages, with the two teams in different conferences they rarely meet up anymore. Such a shame.

Dallas played solidly through about 70-80 minutes, and then it all fell apart.

“First, I’d like to apologize to our fan base. They didn’t deserve what happened tonight… …I want our fans to know how much I appreciate them for showing up tonight in this weather. You can feel their energy and passion, and all I can hope is that they continue to support us and be here next week. I can promise this won’t happen again.”” FCD Head Coach Eric Quill

Wow, ok.

Let’s break it down.

Lineups and Tactics

Coach Eric Quill continues with the 4-2-3-1… except Lucho Acosta is getting played higher and higher to the point most of the game it’s a 4-4-2.

FC Dallas XI vs Chicago Fire, March 8, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

65th minute, in a move that (IMO) decided the game, Quill brought on Patrickson Delgado for Logan Farrington.

85th minute, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Bernie Kamungo came on for Anderson Julio and Sebastian Lletget. Finally, 89th minute, Pedrinho replaced Shaq Moore.

“We scored the goal to gain momentum, and I even thought ahead to the next five minutes. I felt we continued to control the game with our mentality. Then I chose a different approach. I could have kept Logan (Farrington) on the field longer. The game didn’t need the changes I made. As a coach, I impacted the game through my decisions, and we went flat in the last 25 minutes instead of getting stronger.” Coach Quill

The lame Chicago Fire socials have no shape so we go to MLS… They don’t even have headshots for them and some of the players are in the wrong places (KA was their 6).

The Chicago Fire XI at FC Dallas, March 8, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Due to a hamstring injury, Kellyn Acosta came off in the 31st minute for Mauricio Pineda.

78th minute, Tom Barlow and Leonardo Barroso replace Omari Glasgow and Jonathan Dean.

Then in the 87th, up 2-1, Sam Williams came on for Sergio Oregel.

Goals

1-0 FC Dallas goal. 57th minute. An amazing switch by Anderson Julio springs Logan Farrington who manages to get it into the net.

“I saw (Anderson) Julio get the ball out wide. I know he likes to make a few moves and beat his defender on the inside. When he cut in, I took off, and he saw my run. My first touch was a little heavy, but I knew I could get in front of the keeper—maybe even draw a penalty. They ran into each other, and I got a little lucky with it, but you always need a bit of luck to score a goal.” Logan Farrington

1-1 Chicago Fire goal. 82nd minute. Shaq Moore gets beat by Andrew Gutman to the ball on a cross into the box by Hugo Cuypers.

1-2 Chicago Fire goal. 84th minute. Marco Fanfan gets caught flat-footed and his man, Leonardo Barroso, beats him to the rebound from Hugo Cuypers‘ initial shot which came on an attack from the Fire left flank.

1-3 Chicago Fire goal. 91st minute. A PK by Hugo Cuypers. Yes, it was a foul by Sebastien Ibsagha.

Lo Bueno

My Man of the Match was Lucho Acosta. He’s clearly getting more comfortable and his vision and class stand out above the rest of FCD. 5 shot-creating actions, 5 progressive passes, 5 progressive carries, 9 balls into the final third, and 5 recoveries. I do think he’s drifting too wide though, looking for the ball, I want him more in Zone 14.

Logan Farrington looked quite good, I was surprised Quill took him out. His off-ball work is fantastic, always moving and creating chaos. I thought his press triggers had good timing and he finished his goal when the chance came. 2 shots, 2 on target, and 1 goal (0.1 xG!). 2/3 on aerial duels, 3 recoveries, 6 progressive receptions.

Anderson Julio continues to be very dangerous. If he converts something early the game might have been over. Amazing switch to Farrington too. 4 shot-creating actions, 1 goal-creating. 1/1 on take-ons. 3 shots, both on target. 3 key passes.

Brian Gutiérrez (just 21) can play. I thought he was the Fire’s most interesting (best?) player despite his being a bit of a hothead who came close to a red card stop.

Osaze Urhoghide continues to impress. 3/3 on tackles, 1/1 on challenges, 2 intercepts, 7 clearances, 3 recoveries, 94% passing, 5 progressive passes, 1 block, and 1/1 on take-ons. Not much more to ask for.

Camino del Medio

The tactics are shifting more and more into a 4-4-2 as Acosta drifts higher. That’s leaving Ramiro and Sebastian Lletget on an island and outmanned in midfield. Lletget, being a two-way guy, dealt with it just a little better in this game. But Ramiro is a pure dogged 6, which is sometimes nice as he’s covering up a lot of the back line, but he’s not really built for a two-man CM in a flat four. It’s not bad, but it’s not helping the cause, FCD is getting out-manned 3v2 and out-gunned in the middle. Something needs to be sorted there, maybe personnel, maybe tactics.

Muy Feo

The Shaq Moore – Sebastien Ibsagha gap is a problem. All three goals had issues in that spot. Goal one was a backside run that got beat. Goal two was a wicked shot on play through that side that fell for a tap-in rebound. Goal three was a PK given up by Ibeagha on that side. Something has to be fixed in that space. Moore is doing some good things getting forward with 5 shot-creating actions, but he’s getting caught upfield.

“Football is a game of moments. One goal can change the entire momentum. We need to be more mature. At the 70-minute mark, there were no problems—just some chances, which is normal. But we have to be much more mature in how we respond after a setback.” Maarten Paes

I mentioned it in my 3 Things and I continue not to like it a day later, as the Patrickson Delgado sub didn’t work. Delgado ended up, sort of, playing left mid in the flat four and wasn’t really up for it. Delgado seemed lost and wasn’t really working. With just 16 touches, Delgado had 0 progressive passes, 0 progressive carries, 0 take-ons, and just 1 shot-creating action. He also had 0 defensive actions. Nothing.

“This is my responsibility. I’ve been entrusted with leading this club on a mission. As coaches, we impact the game through our decisions, and this one was on me. The game was under control. I can make better decisions, and I’ll leave it at that.” Coach Quill

This is not a good PK by Petar Musa.

