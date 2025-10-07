UFL’s Renegades move to Toyota Stadium, rebrand as Dallas Renegades

The Arlington Renegades of the United Football League are moving to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the 2026 season and will return their name to the Dallas Renegades. Under head coach Bob Stoops, the Renegades captured the 2023 XFL Championship

The club was called the Dallas Renegades in 2020, but changed to the Arlington Renegades in 2023 with their return. The Renegades played in the XFL in 2020 and 2023, and – after the XFL/USFL merger – the USL in 2024 and 2025.

The United Football League (UFL) is THE professional spring football league. In 2025, each UFL team played a 10-game regular season, with 5 home games, between March and May.

According to the Toyota Stadium press release, during this transition period, the Renegades and FC Dallas will collaborate closely to maintain game-day operations, shared infrastructure, and fan access.

“From Frisco ISD to the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium hosts a wealth of football games, and we’re excited to welcome the Dallas Renegades home to this facility,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “The synergy between soccer, football, and fan experience here will strengthen both franchises. We look forward to working closely with the Renegades’ ownership to ensure a seamless transition and outstanding home-field atmosphere.”

Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing a $182 million comprehensive renovation project. Planned enhancements include added shade over seating areas, expansion of seating and restrooms, a new roof structure, improved concessions, upgraded club spaces, and new suite levels.

More info at NewToyotaStadium.com.

3rd Degree’s Thoughts

Sure, revenue or something. But we already dislike what the high school football games do to the playing surface, both physically and aesthetically.

We’re concerned that adding 5 pro games, with bigger, heavier, and more violent moves, will harm the field to a greater extent. Not to mention the sideline paint and lines marring the looks.

The deal is done, and Toyota’s grounds crew has historically been fantastic, although they did recently lose their top guy. Here’s hoping it won’t be too bad.