The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, October 2025

“Like I’ve said time and time again, starting with San Jose, I saw what a true team looks like in this group, and they haven’t stopped being that team that’s bought in together. Our training environment is different. There’s a purpose, and it’s one they all believe in and contribute to.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

Massive win for FC Dallas over LA Galaxy. Combined with other results – thanks, Vancouver – FC Dallas now sits in 8th on 41 points. With a game in hand on several of their rivals, it’s win one game and FCD is in the playoffs.

Preferably at the Galaxy rematch next weekend.

But let’s talk about this final home game first.

Lineups and Tactics

Coach Eric Quill risked the wrath of the soccer gods and changed the team when on a 7-game unbeaten run.

The injury to Jacob Jackson forced his hand in the net, but Quill also dropped Ramiro, put Shaq Moore at wingback, and brought on Lalas Abubakar at left center back. More on this later.

The FC Dallas XI vs LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

As is becoming more and more common, Quill brought on Pedrinho and Anderson Julio in the 67th minute, this time for Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado.

81st minute, Ramiro replaced Kaick.

The only other sub was a final home game taste for Paxton Pomykal, who came on for Petar Musa in the 91st minute.

The LA Galaxy in a 4-3-3, here’ MLS’ version. Except Joseph Paintsil was on the right, and it looked more like a 4-2-3-1 in play.

LA Galaxy XI vs FC Dallas, October 4, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

A sub at halftime for LA, Miguel Berry replaced Matheus Nascimento.

60th minute, Julian Aude and Miki Yamane replaced Mauricio Cuevas and our old friend “Johnny Football” Nelson.

In the 80th, Tucker Lepley came on for Elijah Wynder.

Goals

0-1 LA Galaxy goal. 4th minute. A cracker by Diego Fagundez. Not sure that’s savable.

1-1 FC Dallas goal. 35th minute. A pinball goal as the ball bounces all over, but the turn on a dime by Petar Musa is amazing. What a finish. Christian Cappis with the assist.

2-1 FC Dallas goal. 48th minute. An absolute banger by Patrickson Delgado off a simple lateral pass from Bernie Kamungo.

“What a goal by Patrickson (Delgado). To go up 2-1 at the half was huge for us and gave us a lift, versus going in tied 1-1 where your mindset could shift.” Coach Eric Quill

Lo Bueno

Osaze Urhoghide was my FC Dallas Man of the Match. It doesn’t show up in the numbers all that well, but the most important part was his help defense. He covered up mistake after mistake by his defensive compatriots. 1/1 in tackles, 2 blocks, 1 intercept, 8 recoveries, and 2/3 on aerial duels.

Bernard Kamungo is still not great at team defending; he didn’t help Abubkar enough. But his 1v1 defending is solid, and more importantly, he’s feeling good getting forward and making a big offensive contribution. 6 shot-creating actions, 2 goal-creating actions, 2 progressive passes, 3 progressive carries, 2/3 on take-ons, 0.3 xGA, 2/2 on tackles, 1/1 on challenges, 3 fouls drawn, 9 recoveries, and 2 intercepts. Only 1 miscontrol and 0 dispossessions. Good game, Bernie, good game.

With his goal, Petar Musa tied the single-season FC Dallas goals record with 18 [Jason Kreis (’99), Kenny Cooper (’08) and Jesús Ferreira (’22)]. He’s got two games to break it. What a run it’s been here these last two seasons. He also extended his goal-scoring streak to five matches with today’s goal, the third longest in the league this year.

“It means a lot, it’s nice, but for me, the most important thing about today is that we took three points today, in our last game of the regular season, in front of our fans and family. I’m very happy about having two more finals, and then let’s focus on the next week.” Petar Musa

Having Matt Hedges sign a one-day contract to retire with FC Dallas was fantastic. What a terrific gesture by the club. I am really glad I was there in person for this one.

Matt Hedges retires with FC Dallas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Camino del Medio

Kaick raised his pass anticipation as he had 4 interceptions and 2 blocks, but he’s not winning his challenges as he was beaten in 3/4 attempts to stop a dribbler and was 1/2 on tackles. Credit where it’s due, though, 13 progressive passes, he was finding the space to link.

Muy Feo

The lineup change – Shaq Moore at wing back and Lalas Abubakar at left center back – was a big mistake. Joseph Paintsil is one of the fastest players in MLS, and he was just abusing Abubakar. Thank goodness for Urhoghide in the middle, who covered up for Abubkar again and again. We’re at the point where Moore is a top 3 CB on the team right now.

Yes, the goal Patrickson Delgado was an FCD goal of the year candidate. Just fantastic. But outside of that… he was pretty crap. This was an example of his 1-stinker in 4 games bit. 75% passing, ok fine. 3 progressive passes? 0 Progressive dribbles, 0 key passes? xA of 0.0? 3 miscontrols. Just bad. And poor effort on defense, too.

“He’s been knocking on the door. He’s hit crossbars, he’s hit posts, he strikes a heavy ball, and those kinds of goals are in his profile. Hopefully, this gives him a boost because goals bring confidence, and I’m excited to see who he is next week.” Coach Eric Quill

Instant Reaction – 3 Things