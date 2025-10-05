Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, October 2025

In a huge match for the playoff chances, FC Dallas came up big with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. Mike Brooks was on hand to grab some pictures for y’all to enjoy.

Logan Farrington takes a shot against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa turns on a dime against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas supporters celebrate vs the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington awaits a cross against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado holds off a defender against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide is all business against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo takes on the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho drives forward against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo looks for a teammate against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa takes a shot against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho cuts back against the defense vs the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas supporters enjoy the game against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Lalas Abubakar celebrates the FC Dallas win against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa takes a selfie with some fans after the FC Dallas game against LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)