State Fair Clásico details from Dallas Trinity FC

Club América Feminil will take on Dallas Trinity FC in the inaugural State Fair Clásico on Saturday, October 18, at 4 pm CT, in an international friendly at the Cotton Bowl within the renowned State Fair of Texas.

Fans who purchase tickets for the match will also have access and entry into the State Fair of Texas.

Fan Festivities

Hear Sport

Dallas Trinity FC, along with Hear Sport, will become the first women’s professional sports team in the U.S. and the first professional sports team in Texas to partner with the service, offering live match commentary for blind and visually impaired supporters.

World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut at Halftime

The world’s number one competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will be taking on competitors in a halftime food-eating competition. The food item will be determined later by a fan vote.

Post-Match Concert

Argentinian rapper Micah Palace was a finalist on Season 20 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent with his “Spanglish flow” and will be performing his hit songs following the final whistle.

State Fair Clásico Trophy

The Clásico Trophy, created by the same group that designed the Stanley Cup and the Masters Trophy, will be awarded to the winning club. The trophy is going on a tour to be introduced to the DFW community leading up to the match, including stops at AT&T Stadium and the Consulate of Mexico in Dallas.

Fan Zone

Dallas Trinity FC will have a modified Fan Zone within the newly renovated Cotton Bowl concourse. Fans will find local community partners’ activations throughout the pre-game and during the match.

Where to Watch

For fans unable to attend the Oct. 18 State Fair Clásico can tune in to the broadcast:

United States: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on Victory+, National broadcast (English), TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)

Mexico: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)