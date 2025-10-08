Categories North Texas SC, US National Teams

Jaidyn Contreras added to US U19 Men’s Youth National Team camp

by Buzz Carrick

North Texas SC winger Jaidyn Contreras has been added to the US U19 Men’s Youth National Team roster by head coach Gus Teran for a training camp in Marbella, Spain, from Oct. 6-15.

Contreras was not on the original U19 roster.

This is Contreras’ third US Youth National Team call-up of the season and his first with the U19 age group. Contreras, who is on the MLS Next Pro phase of his hybrid contract, has appeared in 26 matches this season for NTSC, recording two goals and four assists.

The US U19s will face Northern Ireland on Oct. 11 at 8 am CT and Belgium on Oct. 14 at 7 am CT.

Jaidyn Contreras (center) celebrates his first professional goal! (Courtesy North Texas SC)

