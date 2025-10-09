North Texas SC picked to face The Town in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Defending champs North Texas SC were chosen by The Town FC in the Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format for the 2025 MLS Next Playoffs.

The two teams will face off in the Western Conference Quarterfinals – there are 8 playoff teams in each conference – on Sunday, October 19th, at 8 pm CT at PayPal Park. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Town, picking second due to their 2nd place finish in the West (14-8-6 record), selected NTSC, who finished 6th in the Western Conference with an 11-11-6 record.

The Town is the reserve team of the San Jose Earthquakes and normally plays at Saint Mary’s Stadium in Moraga, California.

The two sides met once in the regular season, with North Texas earning a 2-0 win. North Texas SC holds a 2-3-2 record against The Town FC and a 1-0-1 record at PayPal Park. This will be the first postseason meeting between the two clubs.

Sam Sarver scores a brace against Colorado Rapids 2, April 20, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC).