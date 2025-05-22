Two TCU players called into US U20 women’s camp for 2005s

While the US U20 team – made up of 2006s and 2007s – will be playing in the 2025 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, another camp for U20s in the 2005 class is being held from May 26th to June 2nd in Fayetteville, GA. Two players from TCU – defender Cameron Patton and forward Isabella Diorio – have been named ot the team.

The camp is intended to develop the 2005 pool for the next U23 cycle as they are too old for the U20 Concacaf Championships. The camp will be run by current Seattle Reign FC assistant coach Kate Norton, a long-time U.S. Youth National Teams assistant.

US U20 (2005s) Training Camp Roster – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Valentina Amaral (Wake Forest; Oviedo, Fla.), Sophie Dawe (Kansas; Collierville, Tenn.), Adelyn Todd (Florida State; Denver, Colo.)



Defenders (8): Hailey Baumann (Wisconsin; South Lyon, Mich.), Kennedy Bell (Maryland; Charlotte, N.C.), Ava Bramblett (Ohio State; Noblesville, Ind.), Isabella Gaetino (UNC; Dexter, Mich.), Faith George (USC; Laguna Hills, Calif.), Alyssa Gonzalez (USC; San Diego, Calif.), Cameron Patton (TCU; Austin, Texas), Sierra Sythe (Wake Forest; Long Beach, Calif.)



Midfielders (7): Sofia Bush (Iowa; Marion, Iowa), Shae Harvey (Stanford; Hermosa Beach, Calif.), Charlotte Kohler (Stanford; Woodside, Calif.), Isabella Najera (Michigan State; St. Charles, Ill.), Melina Rebimbas (Alabama; Warren, N.J.), Kiera Staude (Georgia; Atlanta, Ga.), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.)



Forwards (6): Katie Collins (South Carolina; Gallatin, Tenn.), Isabella Diorio (TCU; Homer Glen, Ill.), Julia Quinonez (Pepperdine; Torrance, Calif.), Morgan Roy (Notre Dame; Commerce, Mich.), Amanda Schlueter (Ohio State; Union, Ky.), Olivia Woodson (Auburn; Richmond, Va.)