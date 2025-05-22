Mills, Fuller, and Strawn named to US U20 Team for Concacaf U20s Championship

21 players have been selected to represent the US at the 2025 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship in Costa Rica in a quest for a berth to the 2025 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Three players with DFW connections have been selected.

Defender Abby Mills plays for Notre Dame and is from Southlake. Midfielder Kennedy Fuller, who plays for Angel City FC in the NWSL, is also from Southlake. Dallas Trinity FC forward Sealey Strawn hails from Prosper.

The roster is made up of players born in 2006 and 2007, and current U.S. U-19 head coach Carrie Kveton will lead the squad before new U.S. U-20 WNT head coach Vicky Jepson takes over after the qualifying tournament.

Group A

Group A will run from May 29th to June 8th in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Date Opponent Time CT May 30 Guyana Noon June 1 Puerto Rico Noon June 3 Costa Rica 3 pm

2025 US Women’s U20 Championship Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Sonoma Kasica (Notre Dame; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)



Defenders (7): Aven Alvarez (UNC; New Hill, N.C.), Bella Ayscue (Penn State; Apex, N.C.), Edra Bello (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Emma Johnson (Lexington Sporting Club – USL Super League; Greenfield, Ind.), Abby Mills (Notre Dame; Southlake, Texas), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current – NWSL; Fairview, Pa.)



Midfielders (6): Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC – NWSL; Southlake, Texas), Peyton McGovern (Florida State; Bristow, Va.), Ashlyn Puerta (Unattached; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Grace Restovich (Notre Dame; St. Louis, Mo.), Kennedy Ring (World Class FC; East Greenbush, N.Y.) Linda Ullmark (UNC; Buffalo, N.Y.)



Forwards (5): Izzy Engle (Notre Dame; Edina, Minn.), Mary Long (Kansas City Current – NWSL; Mission Hills, Kan.), Chloe Ricketts (Washington Spirit – NWSL; Dexter, Mich.), Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity FC – USL Women’s Super League; Prosper, Texas), Mya Townes (Georgia; Aldie, Va.)