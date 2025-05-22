North Texas SC’s James Bulkeley called up to New Zealand U20 National Team  

North Texas SC defender James Bulkeley has been called up to the New Zealand U-20 Men’s Youth National Team for a training camp held in Chile from June 1st to the 9th.

During the camp, New Zealand will play two friendlies against host nation Chile on June 4th (Complejo Deportivo Quilín) and June 7th (Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida). Both matches will kick off at 2:30 pm CT.

The Napier, New Zealand, native made four appearances for the national team in 2024 and also helped the Kiwis reach the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.