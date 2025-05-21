FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls, US Open Cup – game info and lineup prediction

FC Dallas travels up North on Wednesday to take on New York Red Bulls in the Round of 16 in the 2025 US Open Cup at SI Stadium in Harrison, NJ, with a 6:30 pm CT kickoff. This meeting is the “final” of the Paul Caligiuri Group.

FC Dallas knocked off AV Alta FC by a 3-1 scoreline to get to the Round of 16. NYRB defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-1.

FC Dallas has never won in Sports Illustrated Stadium (8 games).

Broadcast Info

TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

– TV: Maura Sheridan and Gary Bailey.

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Sam Hale, and Garrett Melcer.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

From last weekend’s game.

Léo Chú – Knee (Out)

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out)

Sebastian Lletget – Upper Leg (Out)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out)

Maarten Paes – Illness (Questionable)

New York Red Bulls

Roald Mitchell – Knee (Out)

Marcelo Morales – Thigh (Out)

Dylan Nealis – Hamstring (Out)

Lewis Morgan – Knee (Questionable)

Serge Ngoma – Thigh (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Head Coach Eric Quill probably saw some of his best play in a month with the 4-2-3-1 in the first half against Houston. With the play spread wide, Dallas looked better than in a while, and Lucho Acosta looked more engaged.

So run out the same team with the addition of Maarten Paes.

Obviously, that should be Anderson Julio at left wing..

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at NYRB in the 2025 US Open Cup, May 21, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Bernie Kamungo

Paxton Pomykal

Logan Farrington

Marco Farfan

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Kits

New York Red Bull should be in their primary red with Dallas in their alternate white (blue).

The 2025 FC Dallas secondary jersey (FC Dallas Communications)

Officials

REFEREE: Alyssa Nichols

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Thomas Felice, Christian Little

4TH OFFICIAL: Luis Diego Arroyo

More Game Info

FCD All-Time Open Cup Record: 39-24-6

All-Time Open Cup Away Record: 15-17-3

FC Dallas has won the Open Cup twice, in 1997 and 2016.

Kenny Cooper is the 2nd leading scorer in modern Cup history with 13 goals.

If FC Dallas advances, it will be their 18th time in the Quarterfinals, the most of any club in Cup history.

There has been one previous meeting between these two clubs, in 1997. At Columbia University’s Baker Field, the Dallas Burn defeated the NY/NJ MetroStars 2-1 in golden goal extra time. This is the FCD’s only previous Cup game in New York or New Jersey.

FC Dallas is making its 26th Open Cup appearance, the most among MLS teams. FC Dallas ranks 4th among all clubs in the Modern Era with 38 wins and 5 penalty shootout wins.

NYRB Overall Cup Record: 28-21-4 (2-2)

NYRB Home Cup Record: 13-6-3 (1-2)