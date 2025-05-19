North Texas SC wins late night home leg of the Texas Derby

Despite starting three hours later than expected, North Texas SC scored late to secure the 2-1 Texas Derby win on Sunday night.

A new face joined North Texas tonight, with Nico Montoya earning his first start in goal. The former FC Dallas Academy product finally got his chance at some playing time. Tarik Scott, Diego Garcia, and Aaron Essel all returned to the lineup, with Essel seeing his first MLS Next Pro action since being called up to the U20 Men’s Youth National Team for Ghana.

Alongside them in the 4-2-3-1 formation, Ian Charles and Alvaro Augusto made their return to the starting lineup, as well. Joshua Torquato slid back to the LB position, after having spent the last few weeks playing out wide in the midfield.

North Texas SC XI vs Dynamo Dos, May 18, 2025.

Dynamo Dos sported a 5-3-2 formation, a slight variation from their last matchup against North Texas SC. Leading goal scorer Exon Azru lined up alongside Andy Batioja up top, while Pedro Cruz got his 8th start in goal.

Defenders Jayden Puna and Michael Halliday got their second start of the season, alongside Noah Betancourt, who has been an anchor for the Houston defense so far this season. Notably absent from the lineup was Diego Gonzalez, who currently leads the team in points with five.

Houston Dynamo 2 starting XI vs North Texas SC, May 18, 2025.

The first 45 minutes of action were relatively quiet. North Texas SC accumulated a few chances early when Sam Sarver was able to send a couple of low crosses over to Scott, who couldn’t convert either chance. Scott would eventually come off in the 37th minute after he was seen visibly limping, Caleb Swann subbed on in his place.

In the 64th minute, North Texas would break through. After a great through ball to spring Jaidyn Contrearas forward, he was able to cross the ball to Sarver, who was taken down in the box. Sarver stepped up and buried the penalty kick for his 5th goal of the season, and to give North Texas the lead 1-0.

#5 for El Capitán 👨‍✈️🫡 pic.twitter.com/h1jOIq4EY3 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) May 19, 2025

Dynamo leveled the game soon after. In the 74th minute, after a great build up for Houston through the midfield, Jordy Burbano played a great ball over the top to Stephen Annor Gyamfi, who took one touch and slipped it past Montoya to tie it, 1-1.

North Texas got the last laugh, though, as Garcia found the back of the net with an incredible piece of skill. After both teams played a bit of pinball in the midfield, Anthony Ramirez was able to find Garcia, who flicked the ball over his defender. Garcia took a few steps, and with his left foot, found the back of the net from about 15 yards out to win it for North Texas, 2-1.

Diegoal seals it!! pic.twitter.com/opAPWkYG2f — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) May 19, 2025

An incredible finish for a game that took a while to start. Not just because of the weather delay, but also in terms of scoring chances.

By far and away the best player tonight for either team, and our Man of the Match, was Sam Sarver. In a game yearning for offensive opportunity, Sarver was the only thing close to a heartbeat for North Texas SC early on. In typical Sarver fashion, he was able to facilitate most of the chances in the final third and even drew a foul that ultimately saved a point for the home team.

Up next, North Texas SC travels to Starfire Sports Complex to take on the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, May 25th at 9:00 pm CT. The Defiance are currently 5-4-0 on the season.