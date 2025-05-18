Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, May 2025

FC Dallas suffered an inglorious defeat at the hands of the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night, surrendering El Capitan to the Orange Texas neighbors. Mike Brooks was kind enough to share his pics with us again.

You can find Mike on his website and Instagram.

Enjoy.

Bernard Kamungo chases the ball against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Pedrinho tries to get past the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Petar Musa tries to split the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Lucho Acosta sets up to bring the ball down against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Anderson Julio (right) races Griffin Dorsey (left) for the ball against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Petar Musa heads the ball down against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Sebastien Ibeagha enjoys a hug against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Nolan Norris wins the battle for the ball against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Shaq Moore outraces a defender for the ball against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Lucho Acosta dribbles between the defense against the Houston Dynamo defense, May 17, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)