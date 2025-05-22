DFW’s Shaw and Meza called into US U23s for camp in Germany

Former Solar and FC Dallas Academy product Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage, Frisco, Texas) and former Dallas Trinity loanee Sam Meza (Seattle Reign, Balch Springs, Texas) have been named among the twenty players called into the US U23 team for a camp and set of games in Germany.

The U.S. team will be in Germany from May 26-June 3 and will play its German counterparts twice, on May 30 and June 2 at small stadiums outside of Stuttgart.

This U-23 camp will be led by University of New Mexico head coach Heather Dyche along with assistant coaches Yolanda Thomas, who is an assistant with the 2024 NWSL Champion Orlando Pride; former USWNT player Stephanie Cox, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist; and long-time U.S. Youth National Team and former San Diego Wave goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt.

U.S. Roster by Position – U.S. U-23 WNT Training Camp & Matches – Stuttgart, Germany

Goalkeepers (2): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; Danville, Calif.), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; Fairfax, Va.)

Defenders (6): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Lauren Flynn (Utah Royals FC; Arlington, Va.), Emily Mason (Seattle Reign FC; Flemington, N.J.), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Evelyn Shores (UNC; Atlanta, Ga.), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; Rossmoor, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain FC, FRA; Grayslake, Ill.), Abi Brighton (Juventus FC, ITA; Beaufort, S.C.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Samantha Meza (Seattle Reign FC; Balch Springs, Texas), Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; Frisco, Texas)

Forwards (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; Edina, Minn.), Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG; San Diego, Calif.), Caiya Hanks (Portland Thorns FC; Kailua-Kona, Hawaii), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; Beltsville, Md.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Riley Tiernan (Angel City FC; Voorhees, N.J.)