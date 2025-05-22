Evan O’Steen of Solar and Dallas Trinity called into US U17s camp

U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team head coach Katie Schoepfer has named 24 players to the first training camp after her team qualified 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Included in the camp is Solar SC and Dallas Trinity keeper Evan O’Steen.

O’Steen has committed to Florida State.

The camp will take place from May 27-June 3 in Fayetteville, GA.

The USA is preparing for the World Cup, which will be held Oct. 17-Nov. 8. The next five editions of the tournament, starting this year, will be held in Morocco.

US U17 Women’s NT Roster by Position

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Hannah Folliard (Galaxy SC; Plainfield, Ill.), Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas), Brooklyn Smith (Colorado Rapids Youth SC; Denver, Colo.)

Defenders (8): Pearl Cecil (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Maya Engel (Virginia Development Academy; Ashburn, Va.), Hailey Fashinpaur (Internationals SC; Richfield, Ohio), Lauren Hemann (Bethesda SC; Potomac, US), Gracie Milam (Lou Fusz Athletic; Saint Charles, Mo.), Emery O’Donnell (FC Stars Blue; Concord, Mass.), Marlee Raymond (United Futbol Academy; Cumming, Ga.), Sydney Schmidt (Jacksonville FC; St. Johns, Fla.)

Midfielders (7): Brooke Bunton (Jacksonville FC; Green Cove Springs, Fla.), Kate Fuller (Utah Celtic FC; Highland, Utah), Saleen Koszorus (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.), Jocelyn Pearcy (San Juan SC; Roseville, Calif.), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Chloe Sadler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah), Maddie Sadusky (Real Jersey FC; Medford, N.J.)

Forwards (6): Ashlyn Anderson (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Lauren Malsom (FC Prime; Marietta, Ga.), Stella Monberg (Mountain View Los Altos SC; San Francisco, Calif.), Alyssa Parsons (FC Prime; Apopka, Fla.), Mekenzie Rogers (Eclipse Select SC; Elgin, Ill.), Mak Whitham (Gotham FC – NWSL; Granite Bay, Calif.)